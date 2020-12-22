Dec. 3
A caller on S. East Camano Drive reported there was a friendly, domestic duck walking in the road — possibly injured.
A slight explosion occurred atop a power pole on Falcon Road. The line was down across the road to a house across the street.
A Grand Jeep Cherokee ran off the road near E. Thunder Road and Cascade Lane. The driver was on the ground next to the Jeep and seemed heavily intoxicated.
Dec. 4
A prowler was spotted by webcams walking around a house on South Camano Drive.
A complaint of a large burn pile that was smoking up the area around the boat launch off of Cavalero Road was reported.
A caller near Lowell Point Road said a sailboat ran aground just south of the point.
Dec. 5
A woman on James Way said her neighbor keeps parking a car in front of her mailbox and prevents mail from being delivered.
A man on Crestview Drive said his landlord was tampering with his mail, writing "return to sender” on his mail. The renter said this has been going on for months, and he has had several letters returned for this reason.
A caller reported multiple packages were found on W. North Camano Drive. They took them back to their residence for safekeeping and would like to turn them over to law enforcement.
A man reported he traded private pictures with a female. Now she found out his name and is threatening to send the pictures to his family and friends if he doesn’t send her money.
An Amazon driver was attacked by a dog on Eagle Ridge Drive.
Dec. 6
A truck was in the ditch at S. East Camano Drive and E. Monticello Drive. A man was sitting on a mound of dirt across the street from the truck.
A caller reported seeing on camera that mail theft was in progress on Country Club Drive. Someone was driving up and going through mailboxes with a flashlight.
Dec. 7
More stolen mail was found in the area of Moana Drive, South Camano Drive and E. Mountain View Road.
Dec. 8
A black locking mailbox was found on the corner of Sandell Road.
A Rowe Road resident said someone cut the power.
Dec. 9
At the intersection of E. Mountain View Road and Elhardt Street, a pit bull ran from a residence and attacked a dog. The dog was reportedly injured and on the way to a veterinarian.
A hit-and-run occurred at N. Sunrise Boulevard. A red Honda Civic rear-ended the vehicle and left toward Highway 532.
An E. North Camano Drive caller reported that she hired a dog walker and caught them going through her personal belongings. She also suspects that the dog walker did something to her dog because it is acting terrified since the dog walker left.
A Grinch cut the wires on Christmas lights on a house on Conklin Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.