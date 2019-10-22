Island County Sheriff’s reported these recent incidents:
Oct. 10
Caller advised that his neighbors’ mailboxes were all standing open and empty on Edgebluff Road.
A car was prowled on W. Mountain View Road. Caller said that the car belonged to someone else and was “drawing criminals into the neighborhood. People were around the vehicle five days ago.
Mail theft was reported in the area of Hosanna Way, that boxes on Elger Bay were unlocked with the mail gone through and dumped in the ditch.
Dogs were barking on Horizon Way since early in the morning.
A welfare check was called for a man in his 60s, lying on his side on East Camano near Russell Road.
Car hit a deer on Utsalady Road.
Two men were seen on camera walking around a property on Driftwood Shores Road. Owner lives out of area.
Truck was broken into on Shore Drive.
Oct. 11
Someone was cutting wood again on property on Monticello Drive after verbal and written cease and desist orders.
A generator was stolen from Island View Drive.
People have reportedly moved into a motorhome on James Way and have been flying a drone at all hours of night.
Security camera at Beach Drive home shows the door is wide open while residents are out of town.
Oct. 12
A husband alerted deputies that his wife just left Martin Road in their gray Chrysler. She has dementia and hasn’t driven for two years.
Caller reported seeing a cougar in the backyard on Maple Tree Lane.
A couple calls came in for a “crazy” loud party on Heather Drive around midnight.
Oct. 13
People reportedly living in a camper on James Way were flying a drone, hovering in front of people’s windows.
Two vehicles were at Cavalero Park when it was closed. One driver didn’t have a license.
Oct. 14
A vehicle was driving on North Camano Drive without headlights and nearly hit another car at midnight.
Caller complained of smoke in the Bambi Drive area. No flames were seen, but ash was falling on the house.
Caller approached a man who was standing 30 feet from the end of the driveway on S. East Camano Drive. The man had slurred speech, was alone in the area with no vehicle around.
Two cars collided at East Camano and McElroy drives; person complained of a hurt neck.
When trying to order a birth certificate, someone on south Camano gave personal information to a scam website.
Caller reported that someone had written “Help me” in red on a trailer window on Michelle Drive.
Car hit a deer and flipped on West Camano Drive near the park. Person may have broken an arm.
A man was seen at 10:45 p.m. looking through several vehicles in the Terry’s Corner parking lot next to the bus side.
Oct. 15
A vehicle hit a deer on SR 532 near Good Road.
Caller was concerned that a farm implement for sale near Island View Drive may be stolen.
Deer was in the ditch on Elger Bay Road.
Oct. 16
A driver reported at midnight that a newer white Dodge Ram pickup was going 100 mph and nearly hit him while passing.
A prowler was reported on Holloway Lane, trying to look into a house.
A burglary was reported on Salal Hill Lane.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.