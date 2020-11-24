Nov. 5
A N. Sunset Drive caller arrived at a construction site to find the locked job container was broken into overnight and items missing.
A N. East Camano Drive employer said a bartender was being harassed by certain customers.
A woman who used to live on Camano Island had a vehicle shipped to her in New York, and she now believes someone is using her old Washington plates.
Nov. 6
A Cleven Park Road woman said her dog was attacked by the neighbor’s dog.
An empty rental on Arrowhead Road was burglarized.
A vehicle went into a ditch at the intersection of N. Camano Ridge Road and Stein Lane. The caller approached the driver and asked if she needed help, and she asked him to not call 911 because she didn't have a license.
On E. Cross Island Road and N. East Camano Drive, a blue Hyundai was driving erratically and hit the guardrail and continued southbound on N. East Camano Drive, dragging pieces of the guardrail.
Nov. 7
Near W. Cross Island Road and N. Camano Ridge Road, a dark-colored Dodge Neon missed the entrance to a street and went into a ditch.
A Manaco Beach Road man said his locked mailbox was burgled.
A transformer was on fire at Arrowhead Road and Utsalady Road.
Nov. 8
A woman on Stillaguamish Avenue found a black trash bag full of mail.
There was a motorcycle accident on Cascade View Drive. The 19-year-old rider was breathing and conscious.
Nov. 9
An attempted burglary occurred the previous night at Shannaron Lane. The light fixture was found disturbed, and the fence was broken. No one seen.
A car left the roadway near S. East Camano Drive and Steffen Place. The driver seemed confused.
Nov. 10
A Glacier Lane caller said a person staying at a location there was being violent after being asked to leave.
A Salem Lane man received a computer at his door, addressed to him. The phone number on the package went to a man in Seattle, who asked him to forward the computer to him. He also received a credit card in the mail with the same phone number.
Mail was found near Lola Avenue and Highland Drive.
Someone stole a mailbox sometime overnight on W. Cross Island Road.
A truck and a sedan collided near Chick Road and Vista Del Monte Street.
An E. Dallman Road caller said mail is all over the ground next to four garbage bins.
Nov. 11
A Bythesea Way caller said there were three men in a small boat were shooting at decoys in the water.
A N. Camano Ridge Road caller was on a walk and saw a navy blue jacket and a white garbage bag with a handgun lying next to it near a mailbox.
A caller at Camano Island State Park was bitten by two pit bulls while walking up the beach to the stairs.
People burning on Pilchuck Drive left the fire unattended.
