July 6
Maple Tree Lane caller reported an outdoor burn.
A baby seal was reported on Tillicum Beach.
A lost Ruger 380 semiautomatic may have been taken to the waste transfer station.
A man on Dallman Road states someone pried open his locked mailbox.
July 7
Mail was reported to be stolen on Tamarack Lane.
A caller near Beach Drive reported a boat moored to a buoy was sinking. No one was aboard.
A caller on Arrowhead Road said an umbrella came loose from a table and is flying around the area. They’re concerned it may damage neighbors’ property. The umbrella is currently on the roof.
Beach Drive and Prospect Street caller said a man fell out of his boat near Beach 1 and cannot get out of the water.
July 8
A caller reported that people have dumped garbage on the corner of Roberts Way and Vista Drive for two weeks in a row. The caller cleaned it up last week. It appears to be leftover garage sale items.
A man on Thompson Drive lost his wallet.
July 9
A woman on South Camano Drive found credit card papers scattered on the side of the road.
A witness saw a hit and run at Highway 532 and Smith Road involving a green Chevy Blazer heading eastbound into Stanwood.
July 10
Utsalady boat launch witness said a “commercial” cookout of crabs occurred on the beach.
A full bag of mail was found on the side of Alta Via Drive.
Two electric bikes were stolen from a front porch on Shoreline Drive.
Two black dogs were reported inside a silver Audi parked near the Camano library.
July 11
Multiple vehicles near Beach View Lane and Boat Ramp Road were blocking the launch and didn’t have parking permits.
July 12
A woman on Dogwood Lane reports that her home was burglarized.
A South Camano Drive caller said there’s been a series of explosive-type noises from Saratoga Passage area.
July 13
On Lowell Point Road a man was found sleeping in a white sleeping bag on the trail near Parker Road.
An accident was reported at Highway 532 and Hanstad Road.
A N. East Camano Drive caller reported a large drum of oil was left behind location in the last few days. It has a small amount of oil leaking out of side.
