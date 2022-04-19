Stanwood Police logo 1

April 6

Fraud was reported by a salesperson taking money but not doing work at Awa Lane. 

Mail theft was reported on Country Club Drive. 

April 7

Mail theft was reported at Swordfern Lane.

A bag of mail was found in a ditch on Lawson Road. 

April 8

An attempted burglary was reported on Kowntee Street.

April 9

A blue Toyota Tundra was reported stolen from Highway 532.

An attempted burglary was reported on Carp Lake Road. 

April 10

Someone was attempting to dump a boat on Monks Road.

April 11

Loose dogs were attacking chickens in a pasture on Midcrest Road.

A boat was abandoned on Weston Road.

A man playing the accordion in front of a business on N. East Camano Drive was repeatedly asked to leave. Ongoing issue.

April 12

A dog was attacking horses on Jessica Drive.

Mail theft was reported at New Morning Road. 

