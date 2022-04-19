April 6
Fraud was reported by a salesperson taking money but not doing work at Awa Lane.
Mail theft was reported on Country Club Drive.
April 7
Mail theft was reported at Swordfern Lane.
A bag of mail was found in a ditch on Lawson Road.
April 8
An attempted burglary was reported on Kowntee Street.
April 9
A blue Toyota Tundra was reported stolen from Highway 532.
An attempted burglary was reported on Carp Lake Road.
April 10
Someone was attempting to dump a boat on Monks Road.
April 11
Loose dogs were attacking chickens in a pasture on Midcrest Road.
A boat was abandoned on Weston Road.
A man playing the accordion in front of a business on N. East Camano Drive was repeatedly asked to leave. Ongoing issue.
April 12
A dog was attacking horses on Jessica Drive.
Mail theft was reported at New Morning Road.
