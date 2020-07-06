June 19
A man was selling drugs in a parking lot parked in front of a business on Northeast Camano Drive.
A boat motor was stolen during the night on Utsalady Road.
A Wells Way resident reported unemployment fraud.
Deputies were alerted that suspects related to a theft at an auto store in Stanwood may be headed to Tarragon Avenue.
June 20
Someone was passed out in a green Chevrolet Tahoe in the roadway at 7:30 a.m. at Lucille Street and Rowe Road.
Caller on Terry Heights Lane reported her animal limping after the neighbors had been shooting on their property the night before. Caller was concerned that bullets came onto her property.
Caller complained of a large, smoky garbage burn on Ridge Drive.
A man was concerned about his neighbor shooting on Lactrup Spur Road.
Caller asked law enforcement to see if people shooting guns near Janet Avenue were being safe about it.
Caller reported constant shooting in the area of Utsalady and Rolfson roads.
Caller reported hearing gunfire all afternoon in the area of Westmoor Place.
Caller complained of someone setting of “mortar” fireworks around Blackburn Road.
Gunfire was reported on Kodiak Avenue.
June 21
Caller came home from vacation to find boat motor stolen.
A known person was trespassing at residence on South Camano Drive.
June 22
Caller on South Camano Drive wanted to turn in her husband’s guns to be destroyed.
Caller on Hemlock Drive asked for a welfare check on an unresponsive man parked in a truck across from caller’s house. They banged on the truck’s windows to no avail.
A dog repeatedly ran out from a neighbor’s house and tried to bite a jogger on Ell Road.
A suspicious duffel bag was found on Lake Drive.
A box truck was blocking a driveway on Mount Baker Avenue, an ongoing problem during construction in the area.
Two calls came in about a half-hour of shooting after sunset in the Southeast Camano Drive area.
June 23
A gun was stolen on James Way.
A homeowner was told their house on Green Island Way caught fire, and now there’s a pile of junk in front.
Caller on Harnden Loop asked if she would be liable if her son used a gun in self defense while driving her car.
Land surveyor equipment was reported stolen from Ezduzit Lane.
Dry Lake Road caller wanted to know why she was denied a concealed pistol license.
People in a Ford Escape were seen dumping trash on Park View Lane.
Two pit bulls were found loose without collars on Country Club Drive and taken to CASA. They were later reported missing from Beach Drive, with collars and tags.
Two callers reported shooting on Bonnie Lane.
June 24
Boat motor was taken from Laguna Vista Terrace.
Woodland Drive caller reported being at a stoplight, when a man in a white truck grabbed the window, saying the car was his. He tried to get the caller out of the car and threatened to shoot.
A man who appeared to have been drinking drove his car into a ditch at Terry’s Corner.
South Camano Drive caller reported sitting on the porch when a man crawled around the deck then left on foot.
