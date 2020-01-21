Jan. 2
Caller advised that her estranged husband was caught on camera the previous night on the property on Mountain View Road, in violation of a court order.
Jan. 3
A driver reported that someone threw something at his car at 12:15 a.m. as he drove past a stoplight on Highway 532 and Sunrise Boulevard.
A driver in a gray Ford Fusion was reportedly “road raging,” slamming on brakes on Highway 532 near Hanstad Road at 1:15 a.m.
A down tree was reported at 6:10 a.m. blocking Monticello Drive near Dry Lake Road, with powerline in the roadway. The area was out of phone service. At 7 a.m., a driver couldn’t stop in time and got hung up on the tree.
Trees were down on South Camano Drive and near Amber View Place. A carport structure was reported blowing around in the roadway at Chapman and Rowe roads. A two-car shed had blown into the roadway of Idlewood Drive.
Power outages were reported in the area of Dry Lake Road.
A German shepherd was running loose and attacked a cat on Firwood Lane.
A person reported that someone was stalking them, had put a tracker on their vehicle and was blocking their driveway on Forest Hill Road.
Gunshots were heard on Sky Vista Place.
Drumming was annoying neighbors on Hanstad Road.
A truck reportedly drove 80 mph into a fence in the area of Moe Road, then drove away toward Terry’s Corner.
A white Honda van was swerving with no headlights on Highway 532.
Jan. 4
Trees were down early in the morning on N. West Camano Drive, Sunny Lane, Mountain View Road at Lowell Point Road, Dry Lake Road to Monticello Drive and Tillicum Way.
Someone reported that a dog bit them on Bernie Road.
A lot of shooting was reported at a range, getting closer to a residence on Bradley Place.
A dog on South Camano Drive tore someone’s clothing.
Vehicle was reported in a ditch on Highway 532 and Smith Road.
Jan. 5
A woman, 18, was pinned inside a vehicle that rolled onto its top on Camano Ridge Road.
Jan. 6
A man came to a house on Livingston Bay Shore Drive inquiring about the car in the driveway. The woman stated it wasn’t for sale. The man returned at midnight to inquire about the same car.
Theft of a package was reported on Pilchuck Drive.
A rear license plate was reported stolen on Janet Avenue.
Jan. 7
Someone reported at 5 a.m. that a suspicious, unoccupied vehicle full of stuff was parked in their driveway on Brejon Way.
Caller reported that someone broke into their shed and car at Zermatt Court around 5 a.m. Thieves had moved bicycles from the shed to the yard but were interrupted in the middle of the heist.
Two morning reports said a vehicle was prowled on both Noble Fir Lane and Mount Baker Avenue. One owner has a video of someone trying to break into her vehicle at 4:27 a.m.
Prowl calls continued to come in on Noble fir Lane, Mount Baker Avenue, St. Moritz Court and Holloway Lane, all in the same general neighborhood.
A detached garage on Country Club Drive was broken into and ransacked.
Caller reported $500 stolen from a house on Vesper Way several days earlier.
Three vehicles were prowled overnight on Beach Drive.
Jan. 8
Caller reported that someone driving an old Toyota pickup pulled up and took pictures of their house on Karen Way.
