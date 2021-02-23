Feb. 4
Vehicle prowls were reported at Beachwood Avenue.
Mail was stolen on N. Sunset Drive.
A Toyota Prius and Toyota truck crashed on Highway 532 and Smith Road.
Feb. 5
Two days earlier, someone broke into a shed on Carp Lake Road and ransacked it. Items were taken.
Two dogs were found and contained on Elhardt Street — a young husky/shepherd mix and a lab/golden retriever mix.
A laptop and briefcase were stolen off a front porch on Lake Drive.
A caller on Vista Del Mar Street found their garage door open. Their vehicle was prowled through and the garage door opener was missing.
A Conley Drive caller saw someone in a light or white hoodie on their security cameras around 3 a.m. The person came up the driveway and looked in the windows and vehicles. Nothing was taken.
People were reported squatting in the woods in an RV behind a house on James Way.
Feb. 6
A gray GMC Envoy was reported heading onto Camano passing on the shoulder of the road.
A Shannaron Lane caller said their neighbor next door was shooting close to the residence.
A caller on Shoreline Drive reported items missing from their vehicle.
A man on Blackberry Lane was in the backyard stealing oysters. He was asked to leave and wouldn’t comply.
An Iverson Beach Road caller heard explosions near a water tower in the area.
Feb. 8
A woman on James Way said her husband saw someone in a smaller white Fiat going through mailboxes.
A caller on Bambi Drive held a dog for four days and has not been able to reach the owner to come retrieve the dog.
Feb. 9
A work truck on Highway 532 was broken into. The window was shattered, and items are missing.
Pumpkins and a hay display were destroyed on Grennan Place.
