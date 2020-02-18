Feb. 6
Traffic was swerving around a dead beaver on Cross Island Road near Arrowhead.
A flood of water from a gravel pit was reported flying down the hill, over the sidewalk and into a house on Salal Hill Lane.
A rental lock was cut and a garage broken into on Barnum Road.
A pipe drain on Seashore Lane was reportedly plugged, and water was shooting straight up then backing up to the road.
A landslide delivered about two truckloads of mud onto Shoreline Drive.
Feb. 7
A white Dodge Durango was reported stolen from Olsen Road.
A Tesla didn’t make it home after the owner picked it up from the shop because it wasn't charged.
Someone with binoculars on Harman Place reported seeing a sailboat in the rocks in Livingston Bay, sails flapping in the wind.
Feb. 8
“No Loitering” signs were knocked down at the Utsalady boat ramp. The speed sign at Maple Grove was leaning at 45 degrees.
Someone was reportedly shooting a cannon on Lowell Point Road near the state park.
Feb. 9
Someone on Indian Beach Road was burning garbage and plastic in the back yard, stinking up the neighborhood.
Three teens were trespassing and had a fire going on a vacant lot on N. East Camano Drive.
Caller reported an unattended campfire on Carp Lake Road.
Feb. 10
Caller on Sailview Lane reported that the neighbor was swearing at her when in the garden against a court order.
Feb. 11
Caller reported shovels and cement bags falling out of a silver pickup with its tailgate down on East Camano Drive and Cavalero Road.
Tillicum Beach property owner saw a man on the surveillance camera knock on the door, then when no one answered, went through the back gate and to the neighbor’s house.
Caller reported vandalism in their backyard on Kerria Lane: trees were clipped.
Kids were caught trying to break down the bus shed on Falcon Road.
Feb. 12
Tools were stolen on Sunrise Boulevard.
People were reported trespassing on property off Crestview Lane.
A man was seen on security camera trespassing on Goldberry Lane property.
Man reported that people were knocking on his door trying to sell him home safety and carbon dioxide alarm systems for $4,000.
Feb. 13
Mail was stolen on Country Lane.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.