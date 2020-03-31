March 12
A home on D’Jorup Road was burglarized.
An aggressive longhair black lab mix was loose on Falcon Road.
An abandoned U-Haul on Carp Lake Road was reported near a shed with garbage scattered around at the wet end of the lake.
March 13
Caller on Portage Road said at 1 a.m. his son heard a car outside the house, then a metal scraping sound, then saw a person by the front window.
Caller on Rainbow Lane reported trespasser on property.
A vehicle went off the road on Highway 532, hit guard rail.
Caller on Parker Road reported that the driver of a gray VW Beetle flipped them off, then opened the caller's mailbox. Not sure if anything was taken.
March 16
Caller on Lost Forest Lane said an unknown black VW sedan with Colorado plates was parked along their driveway since previous day.
Caller reported a navy GMC truck parked on their property on S. East Camano Drive for days. It’s unknown if it’s occupied since it has tinted windows.
Caller on Rowe Road said someone was cleaning out the neighbor’s house after a death there, adding piles of trash to what was already there.
Caller on Vesper Way reported his ex was hacking his phone to access his accounts.
Caller said a neighbor a few doors down on Sandy Beach Drive was taking logs from the beach.
March 17
A dog at Fairway and Crestview Drive bit someone out walking.
Caller reported at 6 a.m. that the neighbor’s light has been turning on for about 15 seconds then turning off for at least an hour, didn’t know if neighbors were home.
A woman slowed down to find an address on S. East Camano Drive and a woman driving a black Tahoe crashed into her. There were no injuries.
A garbage bag full of mail was found outside a house on Lewis Lane.
March 18
No one was injured in a three-vehicle accident on Highway 532 and Sunrise Boulevard.
Caller on Country Club Drive reported that neighbors had bright lights shining in her home. On one side it was a floodlight, the other side were blinking blue lights.
