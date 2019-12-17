Island County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents ...
Nov. 28
Resident on Sandy Drive reported that someone shot a BB through their window.
Someone reported a suspicious circumstance on N. East Camano Drive where a man was under a U-Haul.
Caller reported that two dogs on Aspen Drive left outside all night with no shelter howl nonstop in the cold. Dogs have frost on their fur.
Gunshots and loud explosions were reported after dark by various callers in the S. West Camano Drive area.
Nov. 30
Someone found a clump of blonde hair in a yard on Camano Real Place
Dec. 1
A car prowl was reported on Aspen Drive.
Gunfire was reported at night in the Maple Grove area.
Dec. 2
Aggressive dog escaped from its yard and was running in the New Morning Road neighborhood.
A car prowl was reported on Madrona Beach Road, set off the alarm.
Dec. 3
Caller reported at 2:30 a.m. that a dark Lyft sedan was driving around the neighborhood and opening five mailboxes on Sunset Drive.
Caller reported someone in a green beat up Subaru going through mailboxes on Shawnee Lane. Driver saw the caller and took off.
Someone reported that two herons had gun shot wounds on a beach in the Country Club area.
Dec. 4
Someone who called at 2 a.m. thought someone was prowling around the house. She heard thudding on the front door and the doorbell.
Someone called at 4 a.m. to report hearing an elderly woman screaming for help in the Kodiak Avenue area.
Resident on Lochwood Drive reported a suspicious man, early 50s, blue flannel shirt, saying a resident called for a windows estimate.
Dec. 6
Caller on an isolated road off N. West Camano Drive reported a suspicious vehicle sitting at the end of the driveway flashing lights and a flashlight at the house.
Dec. 7
A suspicious woman rang the doorbell at a home on Utsalady Road and claimed she tracked her phone to that location.
A man was at a business on Elger Bay Road asking around for a place to sleep. He got a bit aggressive with the workers.
Dec. 8
Someone complained that the neighbor on Tam O Shanter Drive put up a camera facing their fence and can watch their comings and goings.
A man was at a business all day on Elger Bay Road, talking to himself and making customers nervous. He was asked to leave the day before.
Dec. 9
A green Toyota Corolla was stolen overnight.
Dec. 10
Someone walked onto business property on Mountain View Road and stole six large garbage bags of cannabis, is on video.
Dec. 11
Someone broke into a vehicle overnight on Country Club Drive and stole a 9mm pistol and identification cards.
A man was reported sleeping in a pickup truck on N. East Camano Drive.
A woman reported that while driving, a truck appeared behind her and her back window suddenly shattered.
