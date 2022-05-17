Stanwood Police logo 1

May 4

A theft of reader board letters was reported on Beach Drive.

Trespassing was reported on Gary Lane. Someone was found camping on their property.

An abandoned boat was discovered on Cougar Lane. 

May 5

A burglary was reported on Bretland Road, having occurred sometime in the past few months.

May 6

Horses were loose near Shannaron Lane.

A person was attacked by a pit bull on Loganberry Lane.

May 7

A theft and assault were reported at a residence on Cottonwood Drive.

May 9

A stop sign was reported stolen from the intersection of S. Camano Ridge Road and Cook Road.

May 10

A Honda Civic was reported stolen overnight from a shop on Arrowhead Road.

