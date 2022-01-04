Island County Sheriff’s Office: Porch thefts, a harassing drone and aggressive dogs By SC News Staff Jan 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 16Two roaming pit bulls were in a yard on Sandy Drive, acting aggressively again.A Rolling Drive caller said someone painted a white circle on her window. Mail theft was reported on Lightning Way.Mailboxes on Tillicum Beach Drive were vandalized and found open; some packages were reported stolen.Dec. 17A S. East Camano Drive caller suspects someone entered her home using a spare key while she was sleeping and left the door unlocked.A burglary was reported on Shady Lane.An old gray SUV was abandoned for three weeks in a driveway on Wildflower Place.Dec. 18An air compressor was stolen off a front porch on Lake Drive.A copper broiler was taken off a front porch on Arrowhead Road.Dec. 19A drone was flying over property on Twin Pines Drive, harassing children.Someone in a vehicle was observed going up and down Lightning Way, opening mailboxes at 2:30 a.m.Dec. 20Caller said they hit a dog in the dark on Juniper Beach Road.Dec. 21A burglary was reported on South Camano Drive. The resident came home to find a window broken and the back door left open.A neighbor’s aggressive dog was growling at the resident in a yard on Graham Drive.A woman was in the bathroom at a business for an hour, refusing to leave.Two German Shepards were running loose in the area of Russell Road and Sapphire Drive. No collar or tags.A vehicle on N. Sunset Drive hit traffic cones and a Porta-Potty in a construction area then left.A caller on Juniper Pointe Lane reported a vessel in distress offshore, lights flashing SOS in Morse code. More from this section Area Briefly: Minimum wage increases 80 cents to $14.49 Posted: 5:16 a.m. 2 local estuary projects get federal funding Posted: 5:17 a.m. 2 challengers show up early for Island County commissioner seat Posted: 5 a.m. Jack Archibald completes glass circle Posted: 5 a.m. Program set up to reimburse legal fees in voided drug cases Posted: Jan. 3, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Caller Theft Dog Crime Criminal Law Building Industry Mailbox Burglary Drive Vehicle Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets from Stanwood Camano News Tweets from Stanwood Camano News sports reporter Evan Caldwell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.