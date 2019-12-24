Dec. 12
A hit and run occurred in a parking lot on N. East Camano Drive around 5-6 p.m.
Caller advised that someone was trying to break into a car on Madrona Beach Road.
Dec. 13
Caller on Dallman Road said that morning they found a black Nissan Pathfinder parked on the gravel drive on their property. No one was in it.
Caller on Barnum Road reported that two vehicles were going back and forth into the woods at the back end of the bay.
Caller reported that a tenant on Tyson Court was poking cigarettes in the caller’s face.
Caller reported neighbors on Shannaron Lane were shooting firearms in the dark in an empty lot next to a house.
Dec. 14
Outgoing mail was stolen from a mailbox on Michael Way.
Dec. 15
A red Subaru was reported at 1 a.m. after being parked for 40 minutes on East Camano Drive and Mountain View Road with its lights on and doors open.
A rock was thrown through a window of a house on Parker Road.
Caller reported what they believed was a squatter on Chapman Road property that’s for sale.
Mail was stolen overnight on South Camano Drive.
A man dressed in camo carrying a rifle was seen walking into the woods behind Marshall Drive.
Caller found mail on the roadway addressed to multiple houses on South Camano Drive.
Dec. 16
Caller on south Camano reported that a roommate was fraudulently renting a storage unit in the caller’s name.
A shopper in a business on N. East Camano Drive was concealing items.
Dec. 17
A white F-Series Superduty truck with a lot of reflectors clipped a vehicle and drove into oncoming traffic on East Camano Drive between Lehman Road and Thunder Drive.
Dec. 18
A child handed the preschool teacher on Heichel Road two packets of marijuana.
A man on Terrace Place found a threatening note on his windshield from a woman who lives in the area.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.