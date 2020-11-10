Oct. 22
A Cheryl Ann Drive resident is having an issue with coyotes attacking their animals.
A Henning Drive caller reported a possible cougar in the area. They were given the number to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
A woman on South Camano Drive said there was a naked stranger in her backyard.
Oct. 23
A Hansen Street caller said a new white Chevy pickup was parked with the hood up and no one was around.
A Sands Lane resident said their white, four-door, 2017 Chevy Silverado was taken sometime overnight.
Just off of Driftwood Shores Road, an unoccupied, 25-foot sailboat broke loose and was a few hundred feet from shore.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Indian Beach Road.
A N. East Camano Drive store reported a shoplifter as stealing beer and liquor over the past two days.
Two vehicles were broken into on Easy Street overnight.
A Evergreen Park Road resident reported seeing a possible cougar.
A Blackburn Road resident said the neighbors were burning, and smoke was bothering her respiratory system.
At N. Camano Ridge Road and W. Cross Island Road, a downed tree was creating a traffic hazard.
Oct. 24
A woman on Driftwood Shores Road said a boat washed ahore on her property. She is concerned with how many people keep coming to look at boat and walking through her property.
A Highland Drive woman said her neighbor keeps digging up her flowerbeds. She has ongoing problem of dispute with neighbor over the property line.
A woman on Michelle Drive said her husband’s brother showed up to pick up his belongings and he is claiming that some of his items are missing.
A Sunnyshore Drive resident wanted to press charges against a man they said punched them in the face multiple times.
Oct. 26
A Vista Del Mar Street man has questions regarding several counterfeit bills he found.
Oct. 27
A Loganberry Lane resident has an issue with a neighbor regarding an easement. They will not allow them to remove a fence to grind up stumps.
A Edinburgh Drive caller noticed a coyote hanging from a tree near the side of the house. They believe it was trapped and killed.
A Mabana Road woman who is housesitting found the front door unlocked and a woman's bag on the floor with a pile of clothes.
Oct. 28
A Mabana Heights Road resident has an ongoing issue with a neighbor’s dogs barking all night.
Approximately 200 yards out from Juniper Pointe Lane, an empty rowboat with a motor is stuck in the mud.
