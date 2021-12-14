Nov. 18
A caller on Elger Beach Lane reported someone prowling houses.
A large black pig was reported in a yard on Forrest Way.
A theft was reported on Lake Drive.
A caller said a neighbor was shooting his gun near the property line on Dallman Road.
A black Yorkie with a gray face and no collar was missing from Michael Way. The dog is blind and deaf.
Nov. 19
A driver hit a dog on Highway 532 at Heichel Road. The dog died, and the driver was upset.
Lake Drive resident reported Ebay fraud.
A caller said he found human remains at Shore Drive and Utsalady Point.
A trailer stolen on Camano Island a few days before was recovered in Snohomish.
Nov. 20
Gunfire and a loud boom were reported in the area of Cassidy Court.
A Berry Boulevard caller reported prowlers on the property after dark. When confronted, they said they were looking for a deer they shot.
A large burn pile with a hostile subject was reported on N. West Camano Drive.
Three juveniles were standing in the middle of the road drinking and causing a traffic hazard at S. East Camano Drive and Harold Place.
Nov. 21
The Coast Guard was called when a white unmanned sailboat was adrift mid-channel, seen off South Camano Drive.
A neighbor with a burn pile on Coho Street was smoking out the area.
A prowler parked a vehicle and walked around two gates to get into a backyard on Belmont Place.
A 1997 Chevy Cheyenne pickup was stolen from Rowe Road while the owner was out of town.
A woman was assaulted on Fox Trot Way.
A caller has an ongoing problem with the neighbor’s barking dog on Portage Road.
Nov. 22
A S. East Camano Drive caller complained about a neighbor who complained about their barking dogs.
A caller reported an unattended brush fire spreading over two acres near Chapman and W. Camano Hill roads.
Nov. 23
A pressure washer was stolen from N. East Camano Drive.
A Great Dane bit someone who went to the emergency room.
Nov. 24
A big white dog was barking nonstop on South Camano Drive.
Someone missed the driveway on South Camano Drive and was in the ditch, partially blocking the road.
Hit by a car, an injured deer ran into the woods near N. Camano Ridge Road.
A woman was lying in the middle of Chapman Road, creating a traffic hazard.
A man was seen setting up camp with a sleeping bag near a business on N. East Camano Drive.
An Alder Street caller said there was a blue Hyundai trespassing in the yard.
Nov. 25
People with flashlights were walking around property on S. West Camano Drive, where thefts had occurred before.
Nov. 26
A caller woke up at 3:30 a.m. to find a white box truck slowly driving around with a man walking alongside with a flashlight. The truck parked at Kodiak Avenue and Falcon Road.
Nov. 28
A green Volkswagon bug was abandoned for the past few months in a gravel drivewy on N. East Camano Drive.
Nov. 29
An Arrowhead Road caller said a friend was outside breaking the windows and possibly had been drinking.
Nov. 30
A Dodge pickup went into the ditch at Utsalady and Good roads.
A Vesper Way caller reported a Social Security fraudulent call.
Ongoing problem reported on Conklin Drive with barking dogs running loose.
A burglary was reported on High Road. The sliding door was left open, and items were missing or moved around.
A N. West Camano Drive caller reported a burglary and items missing.
