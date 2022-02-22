Stanwood Police logo 1

Feb. 9

A caller reported a squatter at a property on Juniper Beach Road has been dumping her urine on a back deck.

A caller reported the driver of a Nissan Xterra drove off after crashing into their vehicle on South Camano Drive.

A white truck crashed at N. East Camano Drive and Shumway Road.

 

Feb. 10

A caller reported horses running loose near Arrowhead Road.

A caller reported an off-leash dog on Parker Road acting aggressively toward him and his leashed dog.

 

Feb. 11

A caller reported two large hogs, each weighing more than 100 pounds, went missing from their property on Pilchuck Drive. 

 

Feb. 12

A caller reported a possible burglary after hearing noises in her attic on Elhardt Street.

 

Feb. 15

A caller reported a prowler caught on security video at a property on N. Sunset Drive.

A caller reported a prowler caught on security video at a property on Burke Drive.

A caller on Burke Drive reported their mailbox was broken into sometime during the night.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.