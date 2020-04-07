March 19
A fuel line on a Vanpool van was cut, possibly overnight on Can Ku Road.
Two male teens walked past a no beach access sign and trespassed on private property on Westview Court.
March 20
Caller said they talked to a resident on South Camano Drive who agreed to quit burning, but two days later, she’s still burning, leaving heavy smoke in the area.
Caller reported that a man tried to steal items out of the bed of a pickup on Magnolia Lane.
March 21
A prowler on N. East Camano Drive was caught on surveillance camera stealing items from a truck, including credit cards.
A prowler rifled through a vehicle on Patricia Ann Drive, stealing a subwoofer and amplifier.
Caller complained of shooting in the area of Haven Place.
A caller, concerned about break ins, complained of a few people trespassing on Sandy Beach Drive.
A juvenile male was reportedly running around E. North Camano Drive, getting into traffic.
Caller reported that a neighbor on House Place assaulted him.
A Stanwood female alleged she was sexually assaulted at a house on Iverson Road.
Someone caused a disturbance driving a noisy all-terrain vehicle around the area of Elhardt Street.
March 22
Someone working in the yard on Bradley Place complained of gunfire in a vacant lot. Four vehicles were parked there.
March 23
Caller reported a registered sex offender in the Camaloch community seen with two children on Dunbar Lane.
Juveniles broke a door with a post hole digger on Sycamore Lane.
Juveniles were in someone’s yard on Lakewood Drive shooting birds with air guns.
March 24
Two people were prowling around a trailer on El Camano Street at 1 a.m.
An Amazon delivery person was bit by a dog on Amanda Lane.
An aggressive Husky/German shepherd mix was in the Mountain View-Forrest Hill area charging at people.
Mail was stolen on Bonnie Lane.
Someone requested a welfare check for their mother who tested positive for COVID-19. She was referred to be seen by medics.
A boat trailer was stolen from Cavalero Road.
Caller reported two eagles were fighting, and one was injured and can’t fly.
Caller complained that a neighbor on Blackburn Road was burning trash in a fire pit causing a bad odor.
