Jan. 15
Caller reported that a burglar broke into the garage and stole power tools, left footprints in snow on the deck.
Many unlocked vehicles were prowled and items taken on Stillaguamish Avenue, North Camano Drive, Utsalady Road, Essex Street and South Camano Drive.
Jan. 16
A kayak was reported drifting west in Utsalady bay about 1/4 mile from shore. No paddler could be seen.
Caller asked for assistance with a man with a suspended license who is driving her car with expired tabs and refuses to return it.
Jan. 17
Resident reported a prowl in progress on Shoreline Drive.
Caller reported loud banging and that someone was trying to break in through the front door on Henning Drive, or maybe it was a raccoon.
Jan. 18
Resident on Halls Hill Road reported that someone on an unlicensed ATV was tearing up property and roads.
Rapid gunfire for an extended time was reported on Bradley Place, near the state park.
Caller reported rounds of gunfire in the area of English Boom Park.
Woman heard footsteps on her porch and at the top of the staircase inside her house on Portage Road.
House cameras caught burglars in a house on Highland Drive around midnight while the residents were away.
Caller on Madrona Beach Road reported at midnight that someone was ringing their doorbell claiming to be lost.
Jan. 19
Caller at 12:30 a.m. said a truck was in the yard doing donuts.
An injured seal was reported at Beach 2, Country Club area.
Vehicles were driving on property on Barnum Road; trespassers were seen walking with flashlights.
Jan. 20
Dumping was reported on Glenacre Lane.
Jan. 21
Caller on Mountain View Road reported that while the neighbors were gone, someone was taking their Mercedes apart.
A worker hit a car parked nearby on Juniper Pointe Lane.
A skittish red-nosed pitbull was running around Livingston Bay Shore Drive for a couple days.
An aggressive Australian shepherd was running loose for a week on Wells Way. An Australian shepherd with a limp was seen on South Camano Drive.
A silver Subaru was reported driving slowly around the Beachwood Avenue area off Sunset Drive for two hours.
Jan. 23
A tree was down blocking both lanes of Cama Beach State Park; power lines were down.
Traffic was backing up on N. East Camano Drive while people tried to cut and clear a tree from the roadway near the cemetery.
A property owner advised deputies that he letting friends hunt on his property on Triangle Cove off of Barnum Road.
Resident requested extra patrols for the ongoing problem of mailboxes being opened on Dodge Road.
Jan. 24
Burglar broke into a home on Uplands Drive and trashed it.
Someone was seen hopping the side yard fence on Ridge Drive.
Jan. 25
A man, 88, on Heather Drive slit his wrist in a suicide attempt.
A Pitbull and rottweiler were chasing alpacas around in an enclosure on Teresa Street, an ongoing problem.
Jan. 26
A car was egged for a third time on Evergreen Park Road.
Caller on Nature Point Place at 7 p.m. reported hearing loud explosions with the sky lighting up.
Jan. 27
Gas was siphoned from a Vanpool rental on N. East Camano Drive.
Driver on Thompson Drive reported her back license plate had been stolen and swapped for another.
Jan. 28
Someone believes she was involved in a scam regarding renting a house on Cavalero Road.
Jan. 29
Resident on Bayview Court complained of noisy construction next door and a generator running for 12 hours.
