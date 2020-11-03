Oct. 15
A car was locked and running with child inside on Hemlock Drive.
A campaign sign on vacant land south of the Camano Island Waste Transfer Station was painted on with offensive language.
Oct. 16
A silver 2012 Mercedes-Benz GL350 was reported stolen on Iverson Road.
A small tan Pomeranian was causing a traffic hazard walking on Carp Lake Road and N. Camano Ridge Road.
A vehicle parked at a home on Iverson Road was broke into. A garage door opener along with other things were taken.
A Broadmoor Road resident believes someone may have abandoned a large white dog with a black ear. There are no collar or tags. It’s friendly but appears malnourished.
Ten vehicles, all which appear to be occupied by juveniles, arrived at an abandoned house on Juniper Pointe Lane.
Carp Lake Road resident said they just saw two or three prowlers in their backyard.
Oct. 17
Carp Lake Road resident said prowlers — possibly the same from yesterday — are walking around the neighborhood.
A vehicle crashed on N. East Camano Drive.
Oct. 18
There was a collision on Camano Gateway Bridge.
A wallet and purse were stolen from Madrona Beach.
A Heichel Road area caller heard a single gunshot, possibly from next door.
Oct. 19
A Pilchuck Drive caller requested a welfare check on a 100-year-old woman who lives alone. She is hard of hearing but normally talks to her via phone every day. She hasn't been heard from in five days.
A Cascade View Drive resident reported two packages were stolen off the porch on Oct. 12.
A Thompson Drive woman said her teenage daughter is refusing to allow people out of the home and is refusing to go to class.
A burglary was reported on West Camano Drive.
Trucks working on View Drive were driving the wrong way on Holloway Lane.
A Vesper Way resident said a neighbor has friends that park on their property. They were asked to move; this is an ongoing issue.
A Harnden Loop resident said someone is in their house.
Oct. 20
A Kodiak Avenue resident saw video on social media of vandalism to their property; burning of their shirts and lots of profanities.
Oct. 21
A vehicle hit a deer near W. Cross Island Road and Stein Lane. The occupant can’t open door to get out.
A dog owner on Dallman Road keeps letting their dogs run loose. The dogs have acted aggressively in the past.
