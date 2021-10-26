Oct. 6
A white Ford Ranger was abandoned for a week in the roadway at Chatham Place and Marshall Drive, leading vehicles to go into the oncoming lane to get around it.
A drone was reported as a nuisance on Sultan Drive, flying over a house and hovering over the caller.
A Scion rolled and ended up in the ditch at Camano Hill Road and Triangle Cove Lane.
A Fir Lane caller said neighbors were burning wood palettes near the tree line and too close to a structure.
Oct. 9
A suspected prowler in a blue windbreaker and carrying a plastic grocery bag was seen going behind the neighbor’s house on Grandview Avenue.
A hiker reported seeing a tent in the Camano Ridge Forest Preserve from the walking path.
A caller reported oil in the ditch near the Beach 2 entrance at Country Club and Beach drives.
A Russell Road caller said a white SUV was parked on their driveway, with the driver either sleeping or ducking down.
A caller on S. East Camano Drive said their dog had to be treated at the emergency vet after the neighbor shot it with a BB gun.
An aggressive Husky from Falcon Road was running loose on Gary Lane. It gets out often and has a history of attacking chickens.
People were fishing after dark at the Utsalady boat ramp with a gill net, a game violation.
A housekeeper enlisted a deputy to help secure a Crestview Drive house after finding the door open on arrival.
A new owner of a still-vacant house on Vista Del Monte Street has cameras showing someone lurking around outside two days in a row.
Oct. 11
A caller on Crestview Drive said someone was in front of the door and walking around the house, captured on camera.
A Crestview Drive caller complained that someone stole flowers off his porch and moved statues from the garden to the mailbox.
A Marine View Place resident was bothered by someone calling repeatedly, claiming to give her $5.5 million dollars.
Oct. 12
A hot rod and car trailer was reported as stolen from Livingston Bay Shore Drive.
A man was seen on camera prowling around a home and property on Huckleberry Lane.
A Port Susan Terrace Road caller said heavy equipment was being used to build a bulkhead on the beach, working all night with bright spotlights.
A caller reported vandalism on Indian Beach Road, with someone taking a jackhammer to newly placed curbing.
A resident of Jodean Court repoerted that it appeared someone tried to break in through the front door.
Oct. 15
Someone came into a yard on Crestview Drive and took items. A resident saw a flashlight in front that morning.
Mail theft was reported on Cranberry Lane.
Oct. 16
A caller on Watkins Drive reported finding forged checks written in their name.
A security camera showed a man, age 20-30, trying to break into a house on Fay Lane.
Oct. 17
Trailers at a business on N. East Camano Drive were broken into overnight.
Someone backed into a vehicle in a driveway on MacKenzie Drive and took off.
A caller on Wells Way reported a prowl in progress; a man was in their car.
Oct. 18
A letter was stolen off of a sign, other letters broken on Highway 532.
A pit bull was running loose in the Porter and Elhardt streets area.
Oct. 19
A Livingston Bay Road caller said the neighbor’s German Shepherd broke through the fence and chased the caller.
Someone broke into dumpsters over the weekend on Elger Bay Road and left belongings, trash and a lot of mail.
Two pit bulls were running around the Sandy Drive area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.