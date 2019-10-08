Island County Sheriff’s deputies received these recent calls:
Sept. 14
Woman couldn’t get out of her car after getting stuck in a ditch on West Camano Drive near Vista Drive.
Gunfire was reported around Parker Road.
Sept. 15
Caller reported a couple arguing loudly at 12:46 a.m. on Arapaho Place.
Tools were stolen overnight at a residence on Windsun Way.
A minivan with kids onboard broke down in the middle of Michelle Drive; cars had to drive around it.
Caller reported that people were stealing apples off neighbors’ tree on Sundance Lane. Owners were not home. The apple thieves swore at the neighbor.
A white fiberglass sailboat was beached near Cascade View Drive.
Sept. 16
Two chain saws and a hot saw were reported stolen from a home on Highland Drive.
Car was prowled on Maple Grove Road.
Caller on West Camano Drive said their agitated neighbor man was walking through their yard. Their dog chased him off. Ongoing issue with neighbor’s strange behavior.
A bright blue Honda Element hit another car and sped off on Russell Road.
An unlocked vehicle was prowled Saturday night on Poplar Lane. Bags of chips and a stud finder were taken.
A man was reported at 5 p.m. on a makeshift raft being pulled out by the tide near Iverson Road. His motor was not strong enough to beat the current.
Sept. 17
Caller advised that someone was at a boathouse on unoccupied property on Arrowhead Beach Road.
An injured owl was reported next to Elger Bay Road.
A car was prowled on Maple Grove Road overnight Thursday. Prescription sunglasses and money were taken.
Caller on Michael Way confronted a woman cutting down a maple tree on their property. Woman said it didn’t matter as she was out of state.
Caller on a small road off West Camano Drive advised that a man looked like he was scoping out her neighbor’s house while neighbor was gone. The neighbor had recent close call with a car theft.
Caller on Cypress Lane said a surveyor was in their back yard but carried no credentials or paperwork.
A baby was reported alone in a running vehicle on Lake Drive for at least 10 minutes.
Person reported their dog was attacked at Iverson Beach by a pit bull that was off leash while the owners did nothing to stop it.
A mailbox was open and mail was strewn down the bank on S. East Camano Drive.
Caller complained that neighbors on Haven Place were shooting guns.
Trespassers were reported on Homestead Place.
A welfare check was requested for an elderly woman on South Camano Drive, south of Awa Lane, who was leaning forward and carrying many things that were slipping out of her hands.
A welfare check was requested for a woman who was pulled over on Utsalady Road, slumped over in a gray sedan.
