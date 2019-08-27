Island Co. Sheriff’s deputies received these recent calls:
Aug. 8
Caller on South Camano Drive stated at 12:26 a.m. that a stalker was on the way to kill her and her children, indicated by a song he sent her. She received a call from a blocked number then the call went silent.
Resident on Glacier Lane called at 6:30 a.m. to report a dog in the area had been howling since 5:30 a.m.
Driver said they struck a deer the previous night, and it was still alive in the ditch on North Camano Drive.
Caller had been out of town and said their neighbors told them two men in suits and ties pulled into their driveway, looking into the house and tried getting into their parked vehicle.
Caller said they were sending someone to evict renters on Tillicum Beach Drive who had been unruly, over occupancy limits and had disabled security cameras.
Caller on Waynes Ridge Circle said her security cameras show people wandering her property when she’s not there, an ongoing issue.
Someone identified a man prowling cars shown on a Stanwood Facebook page.
Aug. 9
Found: Brown/blonde mix dog on Gerdes Road and a ring on Utsalady Road.
A hit-and-run was reported during a furniture delivery on Eagle Crest Road.
A dog was barking non-stop on Breezy Point Road while girls were teasing it with frisbees.
Windows were broken out of a truck and car overnight on Hampton Court.
Aug. 10
Caller on Sunset Drive at 1 a.m. could hear a man outside on the street using a walkie talkie.
Caller reported, as requested by code enforcement officers, people again living in an RV on a Bayview Court property.
A white/blue 8-foot Livingston boat was stolen from the dock on Tillicum Beach Drive.
A rape was reported on Fir Lane.
A driver passing Terry’s Corner advised a vehicle had been following her since Everett.
Caller believed that someone near High Road had just lit off a mortar on the hill; it shook the whole house.
Loud gunshots were reported going off for an hour near Barnum Road.
Caller on Alder Street said someone on Snapchat demanded Instagram information and threatened posting inappropriate photos the caller had sent to their Instagram followers.
Caller on West Camano Drive reported a man on a bicycle who looked similar to a known vehicle prowler.
Aug. 11
Around 1 a.m., deputies received multiple calls about a loud party on Sunset Drive.
Neighbors on Juniper Beach Road were yelling at each other at 2 p.m.
Someone in a military crisis line chat room posted at 1:43 a.m. that he had five medications and a 22-caliber gun and a noose and was going to kill himself. His IP address traced back to Camano Island.
Woman on Secord Court reported at 2:52 a.m. her husband took a lot of pills.
A lot of smoke was reported at 9 a.m. coming from property on Sunrise Boulevard and East Camano Drive.
Caller on Awa Lane said her alcoholic neighbor, who was there, couldn’t take care of herself nor her dog and needed help.
A crab pot was stolen near Timothy Way.
Caller reported an ongoing issue on Otter Lane with barking dog.
Someone was screaming on Bernie Road.
A man, early 20s, was outside screaming and yelling at customers on East Camano Drive near gas station.
Caller on Cottonwood Drive said neighbor was shooting guns; pellets were falling onto caller’s shed.
Aug. 12
A burglary was reported at 12:20 a.m. Subject was in the house on North Camano Drive.
A new resident needed help at 2 a.m. when she left her gate control at home and was locked out on the wrong side of the Camaloch gate.
Caller at 2:30 a.m. on John Street said someone had been tapping on the windows for the past 20 minutes, but caller didn’t see anyone.
Caller on Heather Drive woke up at 5:20 a.m. to a loud crash on the downstairs window, saw what looked like a cougar on the front porch. Caller was transferred to state for wildlife help.
A woman reported that a man almost hit her on Elger Bay in front of the cafe. She confronted him and he rolled down his window and said, “Don’t you tell me what to do or I’ll come after you.”
Caller on Sunrise Boulevard said she and her husband got into a verbal fight. Then he wouldn’t let her leave and started taking her car apart.
Caller on Tarragon Avenue reported finding the neighbor’s phone and shirt on the beach, then found neighbor’s door open and vehicle open.
Caller on Parker Road reported that her security system alerted her at 11 p.m. to people in the backyard.
Aug. 13
A man was reported sleeping in a brown van parked on vacant property on Cleven Park Road.
A man on Mount Baker Avenue received an alert then phone calls instructing him to go buy gift cards, which he did for $15,000.
A small boat, no number, with 6 inches of water in it was found drifting near Talagwa Lane.
Caller reported that neighbor on Bayshore Drive has junk and garbage all over the property.
A man was reported passed out in a bronze Honda CRV on East Camano Drive with his foot on the accelerator and a beer in the cupholder.
Caller said a neighbor on El Camano Street was trying to block road access to them.
Caller on Camrose Court said that a trespasser would not leave their doorstep.
Grant County authorities had a gun registered to a resident on Vine Maple Lane and asked to make contact.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.