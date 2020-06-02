May 14
A caller reported someone prowling at Lake Drive and Poplar Lane at 1 a.m.
A caller complained at 6 a.m. of a neighbor dog on Cross Island Road barking since midnight.
Identity theft and fraudulent unemployment claims were reported by residents on Iris and Rainbow lanes, Moa Road, Sunset Drive and Sunrise Boulevard.
A caller reported that a squatter was living on property on House Place.
Speeders and loud motorcycles were reported on Lowell Point and Mountain View roads.
A caller on Abbey Lane reported that a vehicle associated with a prowler was in the neighbor’s driveway.
Several windows were broken out of equipment on Dallman Road. A week ago, someone attempted to steal an excavator and damaged equipment.
A caller’s dog was attacked by neighbor’s dog on Stein Lane.
A caller asked for a welfare check on a man on Garrison Road who lost consciousness during a Zoom meeting.
May 15
A caller on Cheryl Ann Drive reported the neighbor's dog tried to attack her dog again.
A woman reported seeing a man suspected of prowling her car the previous night walking on Lake Drive.
Unemployment fraud claims were reported by residents on Moe Road and Scotland and Vanderlin drives.
A caller reported that an aggressive coyote on the back of her property on Gilbertson Road charged toward her.
A 21-foot boat ran aground near Lowell Point.
A caller on Falcon Road reported that two trees fell onto his property from the neighbor’s lot, damaging a greenhouse roof. Neighbor doesn’t answer the door.
May 16
Cars were parked in the middle of Patricia Ann Drive for a party around midnight. People were driving intoxicated.
Unemployment fraud claims were reported by residents on Aqua Vista Lane, Wayne’s Ridge Circle and O’Farrell Road.
Someone broke into an egg exchange pay box by a driveway on Good Road and dumped stolen mail all over the place.
Several callers from 2-4 p.m. reported rapid-fire weapons and shooting at a private shooting range on Bradley Place.
Callers also complained of gunfire on Shervin and Mountain View roads.
A burgundy sedan was reported as abandoned on the side of Graham Drive for days. The license plate was almost ripped off and the inside was torn apart.
A man walking in the ditch on Cross Island Road around midnight tried to flag down a fire engine en route to a fire assist. A caller asked law enforcement to see what the man needs.
May 17
A woman driving down Mount Baker Avenue stopped in front of the caller’s house and was looking at his vehicle, then appeared to be searching her purse. The caller previously saw the same woman taking a photo of him mowing his lawn.
An unattended fire was reported on Sunset Drive.
May 18
Unemployment fraud claims were reported by residents on Utsalady Road, Dogwood Lane, Janet Avenue and East Camano and Glacier Peak drives.
A caller reported that a dog bit a boy riding his bike on Heather Drive.
A dog was spined by a porcupine on Belvedere Street.
A neighbor cut down a tree, and it fell on the neighbor’s flowers on Fox Street.
License plates were reportedly stolen off a trailer on Melrose Drive.
A caller reported that a neighbor on Thompson Drive was calling and harassing her and her grandfather all night.
May 19
A caller on Kodiak Avenue at midnight reported that for the past hour, their dog won’t come in or stop barking, which is not normal. The caller was afraid to go out and get the dog.
A caller reported that a cooler fell off the back of a truck into her vehicle on Monticello and East Camano drives.
Unemployment fraud was reported by residents on Cascade View Drive, Camrose Court, Cross Island Road and Michael Way.
A vehicle was reported as abandoned after six months on Roberts Way.
A package was stolen that included tax documents on Utsalady Road.
May 20
Unemployment fraud claims were reported by residents on Dolphin Street, Highland View, Gary Lanes and Camano Ridge, Maple Grove roads.
A caller reported that a man walked into a residence on Puesta Del Sol Avenue and tried to fight the people inside. During the altercation, a gun fell out of his pocket. The caller threw it outside, so it couldn’t be used.
A boy, 7-8 years old, broke glass on James Way.
May 21
A sailboat was anchored off of Lowell Point. Its sails were down, but two American flags were flying upside down, a sign for distress.
