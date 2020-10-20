Oct. 1
A Mountain View Road caller said that a mother is taking her children with her to buy drugs.
A S. East Camano Drive and Russell Road caller witnessed a hit and run accident. A car was turning onto Russell Road and another car that was heading south drifted over double yellow and scraped the side of car that was turning left.
Oct. 2
A silver SUV with no lights on was parked in the middle of Highway 532 at Heichel Road.
Oct. 3
A woman on Woodland Beach Road claims to have found a rattlesnake in her yard. She has the snake contained.
A caller on W. North Camano Drive said they sold a vehicle “as is” but now the buyer wants their money back and said they’re going to come to the house.
Oct. 4
A caller said that at the end of Eagle Drive Road, there is a construction site and that a dark van with a ladder just pulled into the site and drove around back.
A caller on Breezy Point Road said people are cutting down trees that are larger than 3 feet in diameter and about 200-300 feet tall and burning them on the beach, south of the cabins area.
A Pathfinder Lane neighbor reported a man broke into their house. A ladder was used to prop up to the house, and a man was seen climbing in. Video footage is being sent to authorities.
A Bonnie Lane man said his neighbor shot his dog in the leg.
Oct. 5
An Elger Bay resident reported a guy came up to his door saying he ran out of gas. Now the man was trying to break the gate to a power station.
A man said a red Kia Optima swerved into his lane near Highway 532 and Hanstad Road. He said a person came at him with an axe and threw something at his vehicle causing damage.
Oct. 6
A S. West Camano Drive caller said a woman was walking her dog toward him and when he was walking by the dog it growled at him, and she told her dog to "get him."
Mailboxes on Iverson Beach Road and Sunset View Way were vandalized, and mail was strewn about on the ground.
A man on E. Cross Island Road said he found a defaced political sign on public property. It had razor blades on the wood frame.
Oct. 7
A caller on S. East Camano Drive said goats are on their property and doesn’t know who they belong to.
Another caller said goats are wandering along South Camano Drive.
A Glacier Lane caller said subjects on Dalman Road are having a party and burning large stumps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.