May 18

A shipping container was broken into at a residence on Good Road.

May 19

A person reported being attacked by a dog on Rateau Road.

May 20

A vehicle was reported stolen on Shumway Road.

An altercation involving a gun was reported at a business on East Camano Drive. No injuries were reported.

May 22

A hit-and-run was reported on North Camano Drive. No injuries were reported.

A person reported a truck towing an RV with a damaged septic dragging behind, leaking debris onto the roadway at East Camano Drive.

Two guns were reported stolen from a home at Vine Maple Lane.

A person reported an assault at East Camano Drive.

May 27

A TV was reported stolen from a home on Camano Ridge Road.

May 28

A person reported being attacked by a dog on Coho Lane.

May 29

A person pushing a shopping cart into the roadway was reported on East Camano Drive.

May 31

A residence was broken into on Sunset Drive.

June 1

A phone was reported stolen at Lake Grove Road.

