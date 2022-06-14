May 18
A shipping container was broken into at a residence on Good Road.
May 19
A person reported being attacked by a dog on Rateau Road.
May 20
A vehicle was reported stolen on Shumway Road.
An altercation involving a gun was reported at a business on East Camano Drive. No injuries were reported.
May 22
A hit-and-run was reported on North Camano Drive. No injuries were reported.
A person reported a truck towing an RV with a damaged septic dragging behind, leaking debris onto the roadway at East Camano Drive.
Two guns were reported stolen from a home at Vine Maple Lane.
A person reported an assault at East Camano Drive.
May 27
A TV was reported stolen from a home on Camano Ridge Road.
May 28
A person reported being attacked by a dog on Coho Lane.
May 29
A person pushing a shopping cart into the roadway was reported on East Camano Drive.
May 31
A residence was broken into on Sunset Drive.
June 1
A phone was reported stolen at Lake Grove Road.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.