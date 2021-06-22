June 9
A caller on Bonnie Lane reported that dogs from next door came over three times to their house before their dog went after them.
A Forest Hill Road woman said her ex-boyfriend has been harassing her and texting family members.
The driver of a red Toyota sedan missed a curve and crashed in a ditch off Moe Road.
A caller on Rowe Road reported credit card fraud.
A caller on Highway 532 and Rekdal Road was driving behind a septic pump truck, and several rocks flew out of it and caused damage to their vehicle.
A 9-year-old boy and girl on a green floaty without life jackets were floating toward an island off Iverson Road.
A caller on N. Camano Ridge Road reported an issue with a man scaring employees. He left in a gray Mitsubishi.
A caller on Moore Road said a large party was going on at English Boom County Park. There was a line of vehicles parked and blocking access to Moore Road.
June 10
A caller near S. East Camano Drive and Short Road said a southbound driver in a white commercial-type van was driving erratically.
A Country Club Drive caller reported that a silver car had the windows almost all way up and in full sun with two dogs inside.
Selkirk Drive caller received a bill from a company claiming to be Medicare; it appears to be a scam.
A caller on Cottonwood Drive said their son-in-law just came and took their 2002 Ford Windstar.
June 11
A woman on South Camano Drive reported two trespassers on her property. She saw them on security cameras onsite. She believes it is the same two who were trespassing two days ago.
A large bag of cans was in the middle of E. Camano Hill Road near the area of the transfer station, and the cans were scattering across the road.
Near Highway 532 and Juniper Beach Road, a woman was hunched over the wheel of a silver sedan on the side of the road.
A caller requested a call about the eviction process for family members who are living in a shed on Galena Drive.
S. Camano Ridge Road FedEx worker was delivering a package and was bit by a dog.
A car in the Camano Plaza parking lot was hit by a tow truck.
S. West Camano Drive resident reported their credit card was stolen from their mailbox.
June 12
A head-on hit and run collision was reported near W. North Camano Drive and Alta Via Drive.
A caller near Sky Vista Place and Puesta Del Sol Ave reported people shooting off fireworks.
June 13
On W. Dry Lake Road, two dogs were left outside all day barking.
An Oksendahl Road man reported harassing phone calls from the same person he has a restraining order against.
A Sunrise Estates Place caller said their mother is the victim of fraud. She gave someone on the phone personal information.
A Rowe Road man said his neighbor broke into his house.
June 14
An Ivy Way man requested a call about roosters that moved onto his property.
An unoccupied car that had airbags deployed and a broken windshield was found near Alder Street.
A driver in a green Honda Civic on Elger Bay Road was seen crossing lines and almost caused a head-on collision.
June 15
A donkey was in the road near Dallman Road and S. East Camano Drive.
A woman at a N. East Camano Drive store was caught shoplifting.
A caller on Michael Way saw something fall from the sky — possibly a yellow life jacket. It came from very high up.
