June 3
A vehicle was damaged by rocks being thrown from near Highway 532 and Hanstad Road.
A fallen tree across the road was reported on Mabana Heights Road.
A woman was reportedly in the road with her belongings blocking traffic at N. East Camano Drive.
Mailboxes were knocked down when a car struck them after swerving to avoid a dog that ran into the road on Kodiak Avenue.
June 5
A trailer was reported stolen on N. East Camano Drive.
An excavator was reported vandalized on Viewmont Place.
June 6
A fallen tree was reported across the road blocking both lanes near the American Legion Post on S. West Camano Drive.
Three catalytic converters were reported stolen on Arrowhead Road.
A donkey and three horses were reported in the roadway at South Camano and Moana Drive.
June 8
Items were reported stolen from a boat on Sloan Place.
June 9
A vehicle was reported broken into on Lakewood Drive.
A fallen tree was blocking E. Mountain View Road.
June 10
A tree was blocking both lanes of Camano Ridge Road.
A vehicle was reported stolen on Arrowhead Road.
A vehicle was reported broken into on Manaco Beach Road.
June 11
The rear window of a vehicle was vandalized on Maddy Lane.
June 12
Multiple reports were made about several vehicles being broken into and items stolen on Diana Place.
June 13
A person reported being attacked by two dogs on Sandy Drive.
A car was reported vandalized on Country Club Drive.
