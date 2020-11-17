Oct. 29
A Gary Lane resident said the neighbor has been feeding wild animals including rats, causing them to come onto their property.
Saylor Road and Carol Street callers reported Social Security scam calls. One said the caller was extremely aggressive.
Mail was stolen on Bay Vista Lane.
A Sunnyshore Drive resident arrived home and found items missing from their shop.
A caller near Alta Via Drive and Joanna Lanereported a little black vehicle stopping at mailboxes.
Oct. 31
A S. East Camano Drive resident has an ongoing issue with a neighbor’s dogs that have been barking all night.
A Lake Drive resident witnessed an animal abuse incident. The roommate had been hitting and throwing his dog.
A man on Tarragon Avenue said he is renting a parking spot with a trailer parked there, and the people he’s paying won’t let him pick up the trailer.
Nov. 1
N. Camano Ridge Road caller saw two men hunting deer with rifles.
A Sherwood Forest Lane caller states her 30-year-old niece is there harassing them.
Nov. 2
A silver Audi was stopping at mailboxes and throwing mail out along S. East Camano Drive and Broadmoor Road.
A 1998 cargo trailer at S. Sunset Drive was stolen from a construction site over the weekend.
Someone's purse flew off their car while they were driving on E. Thunder Road area.
A Vesper Way and Patricia Ann Drive woman lost her brown Coach purse with a pink handle.
Mail was stolen on Shady Lane, Bayside Road and Gull Way. There was mail alongside South Camano Drive in various locations.
On Bayside Road, someone broke into a mailbox.
South Camano Drive resident believes their package was stolen.
A mailbox was broken into on Country Club Drive.
Mail was also taken on Whale Way.
A South Camano Drive man in a blue sedan just ran into a tractor and drove off.
Nov. 3
A woman in a silver Volkswagen with a dented backend is roaming around the parking lot on N. East Camano Drive.
Rottweilers on Dallman Road are loose.
