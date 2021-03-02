Feb. 11
Someone driving a silver Honda four-door with an Arizona license plate was going through mailboxes on McElroy Drive.
Packages were stolen from mailboxes overnight on Brindle Place.
A woman on James Way said she wanted to file charges on an assault by her roommate the previous night.
Feb 12
A Camaloch Drive caller said two vehicles are parked on association property.
There was a horse in the middle of N. Sunrise Boulevard.
An E. North Camano Drive rider on a bus refused to wear a mask and was arguing with a supervisor.
A caller near W. Cross Island Road and Waynes Ridge Circle said a fifth wheel had a blowout and was blocking the lane.
A woman near W. Cross Island Road and N. Camano Ridge Road said her vehicle just slid into a ditch.
A car couldn’t make it up the snow-covered hill at W. Cross Island Road and Deer Lane.
A small silver car went into a ditch near S. East Camano Drive and Arapaho Place.
Feb. 13
A car near S. East Camano Drive and E. Monticello Drive is off the road in a ditch.
On Highway 532 near Camano Marine, a truck was in a ditch.
A man near W. Monticello Drive and Lawson Road put his Lexus 400 in the ditch, partially blocking the road.
A tree is down blocking one lane southbound near N. Sunrise Boulevard and N. East Camano Drive.
Feb. 14
A caller from Iverson Road said residents are not able to get in or out of Iverson Beach and Iverson Road because of ice and snow.
A woman near South Camano Drive and Deer Run Road reported her 2011 Toyota Camry is stuck in the snow and blocking traffic.
Feb. 15
A customer at a business on N. Sunrise Boulevard took off their mask and shirt and refused to leave.
An abandoned 25-foot sailboat is on the shore of Triangle Cove.
A Vista Del Monte Street caller is requesting a check on red pickup parked in front of their mailbox for four days.
Feb 17
A woman near Cascade View Drive said their dog has gone over the bluff, their son, 28, is with him. She can’t get either one back up the bluff. No injuries.
Feb. 18
A caller reported someone driving a dark-colored car on the trail at Camano Ridge Forest Preserve.
Country Club Drive caller suspects fiancée of stealing more than $3,000 of items and reselling them.
A caller on Dallman Road said two dogs have attacked their cattle.
On N. Sunrise Boulevard, a gray Jetta hopped a curb and is in the landscaping.
Feb. 19
A tree was blown down blocking both lanes on S. East Camano Drive.
A vehicle was reported high centered in a ditch on Highway 532.
Feb. 20
A caller on Thompson Drive said their grandfather, 87, with Alzheimer’s just left with the car and was headed off the island.
E. Cross Island Road caller said someone attempted to steal the catalytic converter off of their van. It was found hanging down from vehicle.
A woman on Awa Lane needed help getting a feral cat out from her home.
A package was reported stolen off a porch on Shuksan Drive by the UPS driver. Residents have video footage of the driver delivering it, taking a picture and then taking the package back.
A caller on Fircrest Court reported a 24-foot sailboat, sailed up, then drifted out from location for the past six hours with lights.
Feb. 21
A Juniper Beach Road found their vehicles have been vandalized with baking soda and peanut butter.
Feb. 22
A Country Club Drive caller said there is a woman in the lower part of a home and is coughing. She said this woman comes into the home through a secret hole.
A Skagit Avenue caller is requesting a call about an ongoing issue with damage to vehicles parked out in front of location. They believe it’s retribution from a hit and run that occurred two years ago.
A woman on Maddy Lane said her beige 2003 Hyundai sedan was stolen from her driveway.
A 19-month-old child was locked in a vehicle on Pilchuck Drive. The child was buckled in the car seat, and the engine was not running.
A caller on Can Ku Road said a man was seen on camera picking through donations. Then the man went to a mailbox out of view and came back with an Amazon box.
Feb. 23
A caller reported a black and white husky wandering in the area of Pilchuck Drive. Looked like it had a collar.
