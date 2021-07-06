June 16
A man on Maddy Lane said he heard someone trying to turn the knob at the back door. He got up and heard footsteps on the back patio.
A large black cow was loose in the roadway near Highway 532 and Hanstad Road.
A physical altercation was reported on Seth Drive between a woman and her daughter.
A man was backing out of his garage and landed in a ravine off Sundance Lane.
June 17
A caller on W. Monticello Drive said a theft may have occurred at a residence.
A woman on N. Sunset Drive has an ongoing issue with a pit-bull-mix dog running loose.
June 18
A Sunrise Estates Place woman has been receiving suspicious phone calls from someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration.
A caller on E. North Camano Drive found a black, medium-sized dog.
A caller on Elhardt Street said a neighbor was acting aggressively.
A W. Monticello Drive caller said there was an intruder on their property.
June 19
An injured owl was reported on the Camaloch Golf Course.
Mail was found on the side of W. Cross Island Road.
A person was reported as lying in the intersection of 4th Street and Henning Drive.
A tree was down on S. West Camano Drive blocking one lane.
An Iverson Road caller said people outside were partying loudly.
June 20
A personal watercraft was stolen on Tillicum Beach Drive.
An unmanned, overturned kayak was seen floating a half-mile south of Camano Island State Park.
A Cascade View Drive caller said an 85-year-old neighbor is shooting at crows with a shotgun.
A woman found a white husky on N. East Camano Drive and Highway 532.
June 21
A Lake Drive caller said their brother just returned home and was experiencing medical issues.
N. Sunset Drive parent said their eldest son shot their younger son with a BB gun.
A W. Monticello Drive caller said a handgun and cash are missing.
June 22
A man on Lehman Drive said somebody took his 10-foot Livingston boat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.