July 28
At N. Sunrise Boulevard, a man in his early 50s with long gray hair, wearing a green T-shirt and black shorts, was pounding on doors and walking through the buildings.
A Shannaron Lane caller reported their gun, a Glock 23, was missing.
An illegal burn was reported on Madrona Beach Road.
A 5-foot, lime green kayak was seen 2 miles from shore.
July 29
A Maple Grove Road resident reported that someone cut a tree on their property.
July 30
A Chihuahua was attacked by a pit bull at Aspen Drive.
A caller on Sauk Drive said neighbors let dogs out intentionally to bark at them.
A caller on N. Sunset Drive reported a bonfire by the beach.
July 31
A campfire was reported at a house on Iverson Road.
Glacier Peak Drive caller requested a call regarding online fraud.
Near Chase Way and Saratoga Hills Drive, someone dumped an old desk and two suitcases at the entrance of a housing area.
A Lowell Point Road caller reported a campfire.
Aug. 1
A caller on E. Mountain View Road thought someone was trying to break in. They heard pounding against the residence.
A Journey's End Lane caller said three kids with pellet guns are shooting onto caller’s property.
A caller on Simonson Place said people at Cavalero Park were lighting fireworks.
Aug. 2
A peacock was roaming at the end of Island View Drive.
Aug. 3
A Swiss Alps Loop caller found mail on the ground while out on walk.
A caller on Country Club Drive found a bunch of mail in a waste bin.
A hiker on a trail near Cavalero Road and Orcas Drive found more than 70 pieces of mail.
A caller on Bella Vista Lane reported two mailboxes had been broken into.
A Bartl Drive caller found mail.
The owner of an electric bike on Arrowhead Road reported it was stolen.
A caller reported two cars racing down S. West Camano Drive.
Aug. 4
A driver crashed into a gas station at N. East Camano Drive.
A walker on Highland Drive reported that a loose pit bull barked and charged at them.
N. Sunset Drive caller reported possible online fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.