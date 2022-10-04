Sept. 21
A cat was found in someone’s office on East Camano Drive and the person who found the cat allegedly refused to return it because they think it’s being neglected.
A purse was reported stolen from a truck at Hill Street.
Sept. 23
An iPad was reported stolen from a front porch on Bretland Road.
A truck’s front license plate was reported stolen at Moore Road.
Two metal heron yard ornaments were reported stolen at Country Club Drive.
Sept. 24
Gas was reportedly syphoned from a truck on Deer Run Road.
Sept. 25
A car was reported broken into on S. West Camano Drive.
A bicyclist was hit by a car at E. Cross Island Road and N. East Camano Drive. The cyclist was sitting up and talking afterward.
Sept. 26
An aggressive dog was reported running loose and reportedly going after neighbors’ dogs on Janet Avenue and Karen Way.
A 6-foot-tall suit of armor was reported stolen from a driveway on S. East Camano Drive.
Sept. 27
An aggressive dog was reported loose around the Tillicum Beach area.
