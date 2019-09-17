Island County Sheriff’s deputies received these recent calls:
Aug. 29
Caller on Fox Trot Way reported that her husband had been drinking and taking narcotics and was aggressive and disoriented at 1 a.m. A gun safe was in the house.
A transient was reported walking around the area of Good Road, loitering around the shops and talking to himself.
Caller on Chick Road said a contractor drove over pavers and damaged the driveway, thought it was on purpose.
Several calls came in regarding a man, about 30 years old with short, dark brown hair, wearing a big dark coat and carrying a backpack and blue cooler bag, around the area of SR 532 and Smith or Good roads. Some thought he was a traffic hazard. Some said he was yelling at himself and asking people for money.
Caller on Indian Beach Road said neighbors who were blocking her driveway with tractors and trucks got belligerent with her.
Caller on Lowell Point Road at 11:30 p.m. said 20 people in the campsite next to them were drunk, yelling, swearing loudly, not yet fighting.
Caller complained that neighbors on Sunset Drive were shouting and revving a motorcycle at 11:40 p.m.
Aug. 31
A man in his 60s with dark hair and driving a black Camaro was threatening the barista and talking about the devil on Sunrise Boulevard.
Someone in the process of building a home on Camano Hill Road said a subcontractor took the furnace and heat pump.
Caller said someone in a white truck was trespassing on Green Island Way, leaving with a load of wood.
Man in dark clothing was walking east on South Camano Drive, screaming profanities. No one else was around.
Resident told a dark-haired man in a heavy coat and boots to get off their property on South Camano Drive.
Caller complained at 11:20 p.m. of neighbors playing loud music on Sunset Drive.
