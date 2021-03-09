Feb. 24
Off of South Camano Drive, a van was parked at a vacant lot overnight. It appeared to have a mom and children inside. The caller didn’t know how many children were in the van.
A N. Sunset Drive parent said their daughter was receiving death threats from another student.
A parent on Seth Drive requested officers because the daughter was throwing things and kicking people.
Feb. 25
A disabled white Dodge Dakota pickup with canopy was at N. East Camano Drive and E. Cross Island Road. The caller was able to push it clear of the roadway.
On W. North Camano near Alta Via Drive, a tree was down across the roadway.
A Saratoga View Walk caller heard two loud explosions in the area.
Feb. 26
A Swiss Alps Loop window was broken near a latch downstairs, possibly a burglary attempt. No entrance was made.
A woman on Selkirk Drive requested a call. She believes someone is stealing money from her.
A dark-colored pickup was losing trash on Highway 532 and N. East Camano Drive.
A caller on Aspen Drive said the neighbor’s dog had been barking for the past four hours.
Near South Camano Drive and Wilkes Gary Heights, a tree is down on the road and the power lines were smoking.
Feb. 27
A Camrose Court caller said someone keeps driving through her yard, causing damage.
A woman on Lake Drive said someone claiming to be a process server came to her door looking for someone else. The badge seemed fake, and the server seemed nervous.
S. East Camano Drive signs were vandalized along with several speed limits signs on Dallman Road, and the cross street sign was turned into a swastika.
A woman on Vista Del Mar Street requested a deputy. She believes her caregivers are "letting her die." She states she is dehydrated and has scabs, and they are not feeding her.
A caller on Arrowhead Road said there is an unknown man and woman on her property. They were gathering junk from her property and their truck was stuck in the drain field and they are tearing up the ground.
A Cascade View Drive caller said a woman wearing a backpack is pacing up and down the street.
A Park Drive caller was having a property dispute with the neighbor, who is screaming at them and accusing them of yelling at his 80-year-old mother.
Feb. 28
On Highland Drive, a dark-colored sedan was seen in the neighborhood and the caller stopped to talked to them and asked them to leave. They said they were just looking for a place to rest.
March 1
An Arrowhead Road caller reported a white vehicle was parked in a driveway with a man slumped over the wheel.
A Monticello Drive caller reported having some windows broken at his house.
March 2
A caller on Maple Street found a window broken in his work van, but nothing is missing.
A home was broken into on Vista Drive.
A Spruce Ridge Drive parent said their son is punching things in the home.
March 3
A caller on Sun Mountain Court said someone was operating heavy machinery, possibly the former owner of foreclosed property.
