March 4
A Cool Road caller said his wife called him and said that someone broke in. She was crying and then the line was disconnected.
N. Sunrise Boulevard caller had questions about an eviction notice that was served.
March 5
A resident on Vista Del Mar Street said the elderly woman who lives there is not being fed, and her needs are not being met. She won't let others check on her. Requested a welfare check.
A Spruce Ridge Drive caller received a fraudulent phone call from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House.
A Carol Street woman reported she found a dog. She believes she knows where the dog belongs, but no one is answering the door.
A mother on James Way reported her son was being destructive, banging chairs and smacking glass shelves.
March 6
A caller on Simonson Place said a man was walking on the beach with his pants falling down, and he doesn’t appear normal.
A Bradley Place caller said they heard shooting in the area.
A Country Club Drive caller had pictures sent to his phone about his house on Camano having broken windows. The window company believes they were deliberately broken.
A man’s RTV stolen from his house in Marysville a few months ago. He found it on Tarragon Avenue and requested a deputy response.
A caller on Juniper Beach Road said two vehicles were egged.
A caller on Burke Drive said a gray Toyota pickup pulled into their driveway, turned around and then parked across the street. Then they saw the subject switch license plates on the truck.
A Highland Drive caller reported an older-style Jeep with headlights on, backed in facing the road. They are having an ongoing issue with strange vehicles parking in the area.
March 7
A Bayside Road resident found a 20- to 30-foot sailboat washed up onshore.
March 8
A Pinehurst Court caller said a neighbor was taking pictures of the caller’s property and private areas. The neighbor has been seen hiding in woods with a camera with long lens.
March 9
A resident on Firwood Lane said two vehicles have been parked in their driveway all night.
A Vesper Way caller reported an online theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.