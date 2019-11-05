Island County Sheriff’s reported these incidents:
Oct. 24
A welfare check was called at 9:30 a.m. for man with gray hair and blue clothing who was staggering around a bus stop on N. East Camano Drive. He was smoking then rolled up in the grass.
Someone reported walking along Puesta Del Sol Avenue and being harassed by a woman in a white SUV. They got into a yelling match.
Caller on Bretland Road reported a moving company forged her signature on a document.
Caller advised that their home on Ridge Drive was broken into.
Oct. 25
A vehicle was broken into on Selkirk Drive. A martial arts sword was taken.
A car prowl was reported on Skagit Avenue.
Neighbor was reportedly coming onto property on Cascade View Drive to hassle the gardener.
A non-injury hit and run was reported on Camano Ridge and Cross Island roads.
Oct. 26
An injured buck was limping on Bonnie Lane.
The neighbor’s two German shepherds were trying to get into someone’s horse pasture on Forest Hill Road.
A collision was reported in a parking lot on N. East Camano Drive.
Caller heard rounds of gunfire on Lowell Point Road near a new water tank.
Caller on Ridge Drive was told to put up “No Trespassing” signs and the neighbors on both sides came over and harassed the resident and took the signs down.
Caller on Cascade View Drive was reported that the neighbor was trespassing and dumping garbage on their property; dumping more as the call ensued.
A vehicle was rear-ended on SR 532 and Smith Road.
Oct. 27
Caller complained of neighbors on both Sandell Road and Haven Place shooting loud, possibly military grade weapons.
Within the past two weeks, jewelry was stolen from Shorecrest Place.
A dead fawn was reported partially blocking North Camano Drive near Arrowhead Road.
A theft was reported on Hanstad Road.
Caller reported what looked like a cougar near the woods on Lynn Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported with a man looking in mailboxes and drones flying around the area coming from James Way.
Caller whispered that they hear noises downstairs and thinks someone is in the house on SR 532.
