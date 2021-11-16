Island County Sheriff’s Office: This little piggy gets around By SC News Staff Nov 16, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 28Scam phone calls were received by people on South Camano Drive, Blue Bird Lane, Prestwick Drive. One threatened that the resident would be arrested for warrants.A vehicle was abandoned on Tyee Lane. Burning slash piles on Sunny Lane were smoking out the neighborhood.A pet potbelly pig was sighted in a Ridge Drive yard.A caller reported seeing a car slowly follow a child on Cross Island Road near Islandcrest Drive.Lights are left on constantly in a newly constructed house that’s being staged for sale. The lights shine in a resident’s bedroom all night.Oct. 29A delivery driver complained that he was stuck 20 minutes because a construction crew would not let him through on Arrowhead Beach Road.A burglary was reported on N. Camano Ridge Road.A caller said a Boy Scout, about 13-16 years old, was burning papers in an empty lot on Vista Del Monte Street. He said the neighbors asked him to do it.A loose gray and white bully mix attacked a muzzled dog on a leash being walked on Pilchuck Drive.Oct. 30A dead deer was in the middle of W. Camano Hill Road.The Maple Grove boat launch parking lot was full of vehicles at night, and people with flashlights were trespassing on the beach.Residents in the Roberts Way and Vista Drive area complained of a loud party at what might be a vacation rental.Someone who had been drinking was reportedly attacking people on Forrest Way.Oct. 31A burglary occurred overnight on a construction site on Carp Lake Road.A white VW Eurovan was abandoned at Highway 532 and Sunrise Boulevard.Rapid gunfire was reported coming from Marandy Place.A Dodge Road residence was broken into, obviously burglarized.Someone was pounding on a door late at night on Camaloch Drive.A Kodiak Avenue caller came home from work to find the back door wide open and both dogs locked in the bathroom.Nov. 1A driver fell asleep and crashed his vehicle on Cross Island Road at Camano Ridge.A package was stolen from a house on Vista Del Mar Street.Nov. 2A small pig was reported in a yard on Crestview Drive.A caller reported that a man was in a store on Highway 532, recording inventory on a phone. Caller had footage of the man in the store and of his vehicle. More from this section Stanwood Police reports: Assaults and harassing threats Posted: 5:45 a.m. Area Briefly: SnoCo OKs budget; earthquake at Big Lake Posted: 5:16 a.m. Exploring History: Camano has been trying to find its way for decades Posted: 5:05 a.m. 30-acre annexation could pave way for 127 homes in Stanwood Posted: 5 a.m. Skagit River expected to crest Tuesday in Mount Vernon Posted: Nov. 15, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vehicle Pig Building Industry Crime Motor Vehicle Highway Driver Caller Lane Resident Parking Lot Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets from Stanwood Camano News Tweets from Stanwood Camano News sports reporter Evan Caldwell
