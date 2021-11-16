Stanwood Police logo 1

Oct. 28

Scam phone calls were received by people on South Camano Drive, Blue Bird Lane, Prestwick Drive. One threatened that the resident would be arrested for warrants.

A vehicle was abandoned on Tyee Lane.

Burning slash piles on Sunny Lane were smoking out the neighborhood.

A pet potbelly pig was sighted in a Ridge Drive yard.

A caller reported seeing a car slowly follow a child on Cross Island Road near Islandcrest Drive.

Lights are left on constantly in a newly constructed house that’s being staged for sale. The lights shine in a resident’s bedroom all night.

Oct. 29

A delivery driver complained that he was stuck 20 minutes because a construction crew would not let him through on Arrowhead Beach Road.

A burglary was reported on N. Camano Ridge Road.

A caller said a Boy Scout, about 13-16 years old, was burning papers in an empty lot on Vista Del Monte Street. He said the neighbors asked him to do it.

A loose gray and white bully mix attacked a muzzled dog on a leash being walked on Pilchuck Drive.

Oct. 30

A dead deer was in the middle of W. Camano Hill Road.

The Maple Grove boat launch parking lot was full of vehicles at night, and people with flashlights were trespassing on the beach.

Residents in the Roberts Way and Vista Drive area complained of a loud party at what might be a vacation rental.

Someone who had been drinking was reportedly attacking people on Forrest Way.

Oct. 31

A burglary occurred overnight on a construction site on Carp Lake Road.

A white VW Eurovan was abandoned at Highway 532 and Sunrise Boulevard.

Rapid gunfire was reported coming from Marandy Place.

A Dodge Road residence was broken into, obviously burglarized.

Someone was pounding on a door late at night on Camaloch Drive.

A Kodiak Avenue caller came home from work to find the back door wide open and both dogs locked in the bathroom.

Nov. 1

A driver fell asleep and crashed his vehicle on Cross Island Road at Camano Ridge.

A package was stolen from a house on Vista Del Mar Street.

Nov. 2

A small pig was reported in a yard on Crestview Drive.

A caller reported that a man was in a store on Highway 532, recording inventory on a phone. Caller had footage of the man in the store and of his vehicle.

