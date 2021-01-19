Dec. 24
Mail theft was reported on South Camano Drive.
Dec. 25
A dog walker on Utsalady Road reported a couple of men in the area prowling around with flashlights.
Dec. 26
A caller near Juniper Beach Road reported a kid beating an 80-year-old.
Dec. 27
Two horses with blankets were wandering in the road near S. East Camano Drive and Arapaho Place.
A Conklin Drive man said he has been harassed and had his Christmas lights cut. He bought cameras as recommended, but someone covered them while cutting the lights.
A woman on Conklin Drive received a text from a neighbor stating he was going to kill her and her family.
Dec. 28
A woman reported loose horses on S. West Camano Drive.
A caller on Beachwood Avenue reported that the neighbors’ boathouse was vandalized.
A caller near E. North Camano Drive and Arrowhead Road heard a crash and found a car in the ditch.
Dec. 29
A Country Club Drive caller whispered that they were in bed and can hear someone trying to get in through a window.
A caller in the Bernie Road area can hear people in the area fighting and screaming nearby.
A Carp Lake Road man said trailers and heavy equipment were causing traffic issues. He originally stated they were parked at the intersection of N. West Camano Drive and Carp Lake Road, and then he said they were parked along Carp Lake near his residence.
A Legend Lane caller received a cashier’s check and went to the bank to cash it, but the check wasn’t real.
A caller on Silver Fir Drive said a vehicle with teenagers spun out in his yard and crashed into bushes.
A S. East Camano Drive caller said his girlfriend was arguing with a friend, and the friend arrived at the house with six other people. The group screamed at him and his girlfriend and then left.
A Baker View Lane caller reported that people came over and started throwing things at the house. They threatened to break into the house.
Dec. 30
A tree was down on Camano Ridge Road blocking one lane and part of the other.
A Dallman Road caller has a trespass order with a neighbor who is throwing items onto his property.
A Fir Lane caller said neighbors are burning near trees, and it is windy.
