Feb. 3

A car crashed into a mailbox on Jim Creek Road.

A three-car injury accident was reported on S. East Camano Drive near Monticello Drive.

 

Feb. 4

A car crashed into a mailbox at S. East Camano Drive and Patricia Ann Drive.

 

Feb. 5

A caller reported people digging at night on her property on Country Club Drive.

 

Feb. 6

A vehicle prowl was reported on E. North Camano Drive. A window was smashed and a purse stolen.

 

Feb. 7

A white Ford Fusion was reported stolen from Admiralty Way.

 

Feb. 8

A caller reported finding a trash bag full of mail in his garbage can on lanai Place.

