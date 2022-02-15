Sorry, an error occurred.
Feb. 3
A car crashed into a mailbox on Jim Creek Road.
A three-car injury accident was reported on S. East Camano Drive near Monticello Drive.
Feb. 4
A car crashed into a mailbox at S. East Camano Drive and Patricia Ann Drive.
Feb. 5
A caller reported people digging at night on her property on Country Club Drive.
Feb. 6
A vehicle prowl was reported on E. North Camano Drive. A window was smashed and a purse stolen.
Feb. 7
A white Ford Fusion was reported stolen from Admiralty Way.
Feb. 8
A caller reported finding a trash bag full of mail in his garbage can on lanai Place.
