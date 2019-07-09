Island County Sheriff’s deputies received these Camano calls:
June 20
Caller heard someone drive up the driveway off S. West Camano Drive with their lights off around 1 a.m. and was still outside the bedroom window at 3:45 a.m.
A student got on the bus on W. North Camano Drive and told the driver that an older man with gray hair and beard driving a greenish gray Datsun had stopped, winked and said inappropriate things to him.
A housesitter on James Way reported that a neighbor went into the backyard and took photos of the place.
Neighbor was playing loud music all afternoon on Indian Beach Road.
June 21
A man who was kicked out of a house on S. West Camano Drive continually comes back to harass occupants.
A gray Toyota 4 Runner was all over the road, nearly hitting cars, southbound on East Camano Drive and Russell Road.
June 22
Caller said many people were walking up and down her driveway on Cascade View Drive at 1 a.m.
A man recently released from jail was calling a female on the phone at night and went through her things on Grandview Avenue.
A caller with Washington State Parks asked for help containing a loose pig. It was sleeping in the trailhead pull-out between two parks on S. West Camano Drive.
A man with a sleeping bag appeared to be heading down Lowell Point Road to the walkway for Cama Beach.
A Toyota truck and a gold sedan were park on Sunset Drive while people trespassed on private beach access.
Caller at 8 p.m. complained of fireworks mortars going off since afternoon near High Road.
Two young kids were riding up and down Camano Ridge Road on a quad without helmets, honking at cars.
A three-car vehicle accident occurred on Sunrise Boulevard; kids had possible neck injuries.
People were setting off fireworks on Madrona Beach Road and West Camano Drive around 10 p.m.
A late 1990s truck with tarps was trying to dump on Mountain View Road.
June 23
A dead deer on Mountain View Drive was pulled to the side.
June 24
A caller on Wells Way complained at 1 a.m. of a loud party on Sandell Road that had been blasting music since 11 p.m.
A large amount of stolen mail was found near the bus stations on North Camano Drive.
Someone was burning debris next to a tree on Sunrise Boulevard.
A van backing out of a driveway on Fox Trot Way hit a woman who knocked her head against a car window.
A man driving a black Ford asked a group of kids at Freedom Park if they wanted candy.
June 25
The front window was broken to access a home on Brokaw Road. Nothing was taken.
A man came up to the window of a vehicle driving down Iverson Road and yelled at the driver for raising dust.
Rapid gunfire was heard on Bradley Place.
A dead deer was reported in the middle of West Camano Drive near Cross Island.
