May 28
A caller reported that the neighbor ran over their farm stand on Heichel Road. No one was injured.
A burn complaint on Edgewater Drive was recorded.
A caller reported that people were getting close to a seal on the beach at the state park on Lowell Point Road.
Unemployment fraud was reported on Emerald Crescent Court and Rocky Terrace.
May 29
A cabin was burglarized on Kazda Court, items taken.
Two cars were blocking the roadway after colliding on Highway 532 at Smith Road.
A dead deer was reported near Monticello Drive and another at Alta Via Drive.
May 30
A large fire was reported on Highway 532 near Cascade Lumber Yard.
Two storage units on N. East Camano Drive were broken into within the past week, multiple items taken.
May 31
Rabbits were reported in a yard on Uplands Drive, eating from the garden.
A caller on E. North Camano Drive stated that a neighbor's cat scratched up her vehicle.
A caller reported a vehicle blocked the exit of a parking lot on N. East Camano Drive. When asked to move, the man refused and got out of his car to yell at the caller.
A caller on Galena Drive said his girlfriend had his vehicle the previous night, refused to return the key and slashed the tires.
A caller advised his personal and business computer files had been hacked. Caller had already talked with the FBI.
A white and blue sailboat with a cabin washed ashore at Barnum Point.
June 1
A wallet was found at South Camano Drive and Redwing Road.
A dog was reported outside barking all night on Cross Island Road.
June 2
A caller reported indecent exposure; the neighbor was undressed from the waist down on his front porch on Saylor Road.
A caller said a transient man, carrying a sleeping bag, knocked on the door of a South Camano Drive residence and asked them to call the police. Caller reported the next day that the man left his things in the driveway.
June 3
Someone stole a dog from a kennel on Can Ku Road and later brought it back.
A small dog was in the middle of Sunnyshore Drive. A Ford Expedition stopped, and the dog jumped in.
A caller reported men trespassing on property on South Camano Drive. They said they were waiting for the bus then walked down the road.
