May 12
A caller found a suspicious package at MacKenzie and Lochwood drives, thought it might be a controlled substance.
An Echo Ridge Way caller said they were concerned about gunfire in the nearby woods worsening a family member’s mental health issues.
A 9-inch turtle was found on Terrace Place.
A weapon offense was reported on Summit Street; a handgun was surrendered.
A man reportedly hit his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on Gary Lane then left.
May 13
A South Camano Drive caller wanted junk vehicles removed that were left by previous tenants.
A white van was parked in a no-parking zone on Shoreline Drive and Dallman Road, an ongoing problem.
A Gary Lane caller reported an ex-girlfriend stole $1,400 from his vehicle.
May 14
A man with a red Ford truck was seen messing with a Mercedes in a driveway on W. Mountain View Road.
A resident on Legend Lane reported receiving many calls from a person trying to defraud her.
A caller on Glacier Peak Drive had an account fraudulently opened in her name.
Dogs were reportedly barking for three hours at night on Carol Street.
May 15
A caller said a neighbor on N. Sunset Drive continues to harass her.
A caller on Country Club Drive said her pistol-packing neighbor pulled stakes from her yard. She’s afraid to confront him.
A Circle Drive caller said her property line marker was moved while she was out of town. She said she has ongoing problems with her neighbor.
In a verbal dispute on Forest Glen Lane, a woman reported that her neighbor came at her with a drill.
May 16
Workers had a run-in with a resident on Grace Court, who patted his gun.
May 17
Guard rail damage was reported on Tillicum Beach Drive and Karen Way.
A man, 18, was found passed out in a blue Honda in front of a house on Vista Drive.
A caller advised that chains to private residences have been knocked down in the Carp Lake and Gilbertson Road area and a large group made an encampment in one of the driveways in the middle of Carp Lake Road between Camano Ridge and S. West Camano Drive.
A Barbara Lane caller threatened to shoot the neighbor’s black and white Labrador dog if it keeps coming onto his property.
Unemployment fraud was reported on High Road.
May 18
Vista Drive caller found a trash bag full of mail in front of his mailbox early in the morning.
A caller on Chick Road said an emaciated pit bull was roaming the area.
A caller on Elhardt Street reported that a man, age 30-40, was driving a white VW wagon and videotaped her and her house. He said he was an insurance person verifying occupancy.
An Edgewood Drive resident said that an older man parked in front of her house in a white Volvo for 25 minutes. When she asked, he said he was “looking for clients and doing paperwork” then left.
