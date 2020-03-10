Feb. 20
A gray pickup lost six white bags of garbage as it drove northbound on East Camano Drive to the transfer station.
Caller complained of neighbor’s loud music just before midnight on Sunset Drive.
Feb. 21
A tenant vacated room without paying rent.
Caller in the Camano City area reported she saw the neighbor looking in her window with binoculars. He walked back to his place, swinging a machete.
Children playing in the woods found underwear, beer cans and possibly a hip bone near Portage Road.
Feb. 22
Caller said their son got shot on Jim Creek Road and needed an ambulance.
Caller reported a safety hazard on East Camano Drive and Mountain View Road. Logging trucks have been parking nearby with hazard lights on; drivers can’t see around them.
Ongoing mail theft was reported on Partridge Lane.
Caller’s mother borrowed her handgun and now won’t return it.
Caller reported gunfire for the past three hours on Bradley Place.
Hay was a hazard in the middle of Highway 532 at Smith Road.
Caller reported that a new GMC pickup ran off Camano Ridge Road at 11:40 p.m. and hit boulders in their yard, suspects the driver was drunk.
Feb. 23
The French doors at an unoccupied house on Sunset Drive were open again.
A home’s security camera on Breezy Point Road showed 6-foot, 210 lb. white male in a ratty sweater on the porch looking in the window.
Feb. 24
Caller was concerned about ongoing issue of logging/construction trucks speeding down S. East Camano Drive.
Mailboxes were vandalized on Shore Drive.
A mailbox lock was punched out, mail stolen on Country Club Drive.
Someone pried open a mailbox on Cook Road.
Feb. 25
Caller reported suspicious lights going on and off at the boat launch on Shore Drive at 12:40 a.m.
A dead beaver was reported at 3 a.m. on Elger Bay Road.
An injured bald eagle was found on Lost Forest Lane.
Caller leaving event on Arrowhead Road reported two men in parking lot riding bikes around caller’s car.
Feb. 26
Caller reported a man was wandering behind a community property on Beach Drive. In the past week, they’ve seen him go a couple of times back there with a backpack and today a large duffle bag.
Caller complained that ashes were all over the neighborhood because of burning on Gilbertson Road.
Feb. 27
Paint was thrown on a vehicle overnight on Sunset Drive.
A delivery truck backed into power lines between house and garage on Homestead Place.
Burglar entered garage door to steal tools and equipment from shop on South Camano Drive.
A young male came to a home on Pebble Beach Road in long johns and barefoot and was “wigged out” that his boat capsized.
Feb. 28
A Toyota 4Runner with cracked windshield was stolen from Grandview Avenue.
Feb. 29
Caller witnessed neighbor on Blackburn Road throw debris in a vacant lot whose owner had just paid to clean up.
March 1
Juvenile passed out from drinking on Twin Pines Drive.
Caller reported that their ex-band members wouldn’t give him back his equipment.
March 2
Caller on MacKenzie Drive asked at 3 a.m. for help with a drunk man on the porch who won’t leave.
Caller on Madrona Beach Road reported banging on on the walls for the past two days, early in the morning.
Caller woke up around 2 a.m. and saw someone drive into his mailbox on Camaloch Drive.
March 3
Tools were stolen from a garage on Maple Grove Road.
Mail addressed to several people was found in a ditch on Scenic Avenue.
Caller thought someone was using explosives in the area of Bradley Place, sounds like a cannon going off.
Caller said someone was burning logs on a Fox Street lot with flames reaching 30 feet.
A prowler was reported on Bonnie Lane, banging on the garage door.
