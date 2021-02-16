Jan. 28
A Brindle Place man reported he has fraudulent charges on his credit card.
A caller on Highway 532 received a fraudulent call from someone claiming to be with the IRS.
South Camano Drive caller reported a black Corolla or Camry with two young men stealing packages.
Pilchuck Drive woman reported a pig from across the street was on her property — again.
A caller near Rolfson Road and Utsalady Road reported an abandoned white Ford pickup at the stop sign.
A Crestview Drive caller reported a physical fight between two people in the house.
Jan. 29
A Mountain View Road boy reported his stepmom was possibly having an overdose.
A Camaloch Drive caller said a suspicious car had been parking by the pool, and it's the third time it was parked near that location.
A teacher on Elger Bay Road spotted two men sitting in woods behind the school.
A woman on Lehman Drive reports being harassed by an ex-boyfriend.
A caller on Bonnie Lane reported identity theft.
A woman on S. East Camano Drive found a backpack in her yard that was filled with mail.
An Amanda Lane man reported mail theft.
A caller on South Camano Drive saw a 20-foot cabin cruiser with a white hull out from Elger Bay Head. No lights were on, and it appeared to be drifting.
A Chapman Road man said his girlfriend refused to leave and was parked outside the gate and trying to come onto the property.
Jan. 30
A Lochwood Drive caller said three people walked in the chalet by the Country Club pool. One had a bike, and another had a sleeping bag. The caller said sometimes people sleep in the bathrooms.
A caller on Firwood Lane said there was a deer in the yard with an arrow through its neck. It was alive and walking around.
A Vista Drive caller said his generator was taken. It was chained and padlocked to a propane tank.
Jan. 31
A woman on James Way said she’s being stalked by someone she knows.
A five-car accident happened on Highway 532 and Smith Road.
Feb. 1
A Zion Place caller said the neighbor has been cutting down their 7-foot fence a foot at a time.
A Monticello Drive caller complained about machinery making noise for hours.
A caller on Hanstad Road stated that 10 domesticated turkeys were running in her yard and on her roof.
A car accident on Rowe Road broke a water main and flooded the yard.
A E. North Camano Drive caller said a FedEx driver was locked out of his truck.
Feb. 2
A caller on Dolphin Street reported a prowler was wandering around the neighborhood. The man was walking through the cul-de-sac with a cell phone, wearing a hoodie and Carhart jacket and jeans.
A South Camano Drive caller said a white Chevy pickup with a white canopy was abandoned. It has no plates, and the windows were open.
Feb. 3
A caller on Highland Drive complained about construction noise at 5:45 a.m.
A Patricia Ann Drive caller reported mailboxes in the area were rummaged through overnight.
A caller on N. West Camano Drive reported her mailbox was broken into.
Feb. 3
There were several reports that Maple Grove Road and Sunset View Way residents had mail stolen.
A caller on Portage Road said there is an injured cat stuck under the deck.
A N. Sunset Drive woman said her car was broken into overnight. Her jumper cables and emergency car kit were taken.
A Forest Glen Lane caller reported that he asked his neighbor to leave his property, and the neighbor pulled a gun on him.
A Hillside Drive caller reported things were taken from his vehicle. He walked out and saw the door was open and three items were missing.
