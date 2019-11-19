Island County Sheriff's Office reported these recent incidences:
Nov. 7
A gray Saturn SUV was abandoned near the boat launch on Lake Drive.
Caller on Waynes Ridge Circle asked if he can put a sticker on his Harley that says “Police.”
A water hydrant on Dodge Road was vandalized overnight. Caller also wanted a deputy to inspect a berm he created on his property for target practice.
A vehicle hit a dog at East Camano Drive and Patricia Ann Drive.
Nov. 8
Caller reported at 5:45 a.m. seeing someone in the act of prowling a car on Shamrock Lane.
Dogs were reported barking all day and night on Beach Drive.
A rear end collision involved a Ford Edge and a Dodge minivan.
Someone getting mail on Juniper Beach Road was challenged by an Irish Setter and an aggressive black lab mix.
For two days, the neighbor dog chased a boy home on Spruce Ridge Drive from the bus stop. Dog has a collar that is supposed to keep it in its yard.
Caller reported that neighbors have a lot of people coming and going by car and foot all day and night on Lake Drive.
An old blue truck was abandoned on Camano Ridge Road.
Nov. 9
Loud gunfire was reported near Parkside Drive that could be heard indoors.
Nov. 10
Two vehicles were prowled overnight on Double View Drive.
Dogwood Lane resident reported their caretaker was caught on video stealing several hundred dollars.
A man who had been trespassed for threats at a location on N. East Camano Drive was back in the parking lot, sitting on the curb.
Caller asked for a welfare check on a man lying on the fog line on SR 532 near Hanstad Road at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 11
A vehicle was abandoned on South Camano Drive property.
A vehicle on Stirling Drive was broken into over the weekend; a laptop and briefcase is missing.
Caller on Spruce Ridge Drive said that a large black dog nearly attacked them, has attacked them before.
Motorcycles and four-wheelers raced up and down Margie Ann Drive.
A man was reported at 9 p.m. walking in and out of driveways holding a backpack. There had been recent vehicle prowls.
Nov. 12
Black lab on Spruce Ridge Drive charged a woman walking her dog.
A resident on Teresa Street reported that a man knocked on his door, threw paper at him. When the resident asked for ID, the man put a hand gun in his belt.
Nov. 13
A blue Mini Cooper was abandoned on Camano Hill Road, marked and tagged.
A dog on Ellie Lane continually runs loose in the neighborhood.
A woman in a long trench coat and pajama bottoms was wandering in and out of the roadway on SR 532 at Hanstad Road, yelling and punching at the air.
A package on the porch of a home on West Camano Drive was ripped open and the card taken, leaving the rest.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.