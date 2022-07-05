June 23
A trailer was broken into and tools were stolen at Beach View Lane and Boat Ramp Road.
June 24
An intruder entered a residence on Karen Ann Drive while residents were home.
June 25
Flag was reported stolen on Hole 9 at Camaloch Golf Course following a hole-in-one.
June 26
A padlock was cut on a fence on Highway 532.
June 27
Three men required water rescue after getting their boat stuck on a sandbar at Moore Road and Tillicum Way.
A dog bit a girl at Elger Bay Road.
June 28
A business reported a shed broken into on Elger Bay Road.
