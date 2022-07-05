Stanwood Police logo 1

June 23

A trailer was broken into and tools were stolen at Beach View Lane and Boat Ramp Road.

June 24

An intruder entered a residence on Karen Ann Drive while residents were home.

June 25

Flag was reported stolen on Hole 9 at Camaloch Golf Course following a hole-in-one.

June 26

A padlock was cut on a fence on Highway 532.

June 27

Three men required water rescue after getting their boat stuck on a sandbar at Moore Road and Tillicum Way.

A dog bit a girl at Elger Bay Road.

June 28

A business reported a shed broken into on Elger Bay Road.

