July 9
A caller reported two horses walking together at 1:50 a.m. on Monticello Drive heading westbound. The caller was not able to provide colors or distinguishing markings.
A woman reported a traffic accident on North East Camano Drive and East Cross Island Road.
A vehicle was reported to be abandoned on Goodrich Road.
July 10
A caller reported someone screaming for help, coming from the area near the entrance to Lost Lake.
July 11
A man near Lowell Point Road called to report someone in an older blue Nissan truck hit his vehicle while at the boat launch.
Multiple reports of fireworks being set off in the Country Club neighborhood.
Pinehurst Court caller reported a neighbor yelling and screaming death threats at their wife or girlfriend all day. Caller can hear slamming doors and crying.
July 12
A boat near the Mabana neighborhood reported having no power and running aground.
A driver on South Sunset Drive, said they hit a deer and it landed in a ditch and it’s still alive.
A woman was in her backyard most of day and when she went inside she noticed the garage door was open and her cellphone had been taken from a kitchen counter.
Near Maple Grove boat ramp, a caller can see a white upside down boat about 600 yards offshore.
July 13
A bicycle was stolen from a home on Lochwood Drive.
A man came onto property on North West Camano Drive asking for an ambulance.
July 15
Caller left her vehicle at Juniper Beach Road and Zephyr Lane to take a walk, when she came back it looked like someone had tried to get into her vehicle.
Caller states an unoccupied vessel is stuck out in the water off Rocky Point. It filled with water and oil. Requests assistance with towing it in to shore.
July 16
A man reported his boat came unmoored a few days ago and was beached on Rocky Point.
A caller on Lightning Way reported someone found an unaccompanied child next door.
July 18
A woman on Lake Drive reported various furs stolen from her garage sale, including a cashmere cape with fox trim and a cashmere sweater with mink collar.
A water rescue was requested off Maple Grove Road. A boat overturned with four or five people in the water.
A non-injury accident occurred on Good Road and Highway 532 between a Honda CRV and a 1968 Camaro.
July 19
A caller from Dallman Road reported there was someone in the house with a gun and they were being threatened.
A car crashed into a ditch near East Camano Hill Road and North East Camano Drive.
July 20
Caller on Zion Place reported their chickens were attacked by a neighbor’s dog.
