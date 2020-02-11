Jan. 30
A pit bull attacked someone who drove up to a property on Partridge Lane, got their pant leg but didn’t break skin.
Caller complained of an unattended debris fire in the front yard of a new construction house on Iverson Road.
Jan. 31
Trees were down on Elger Bay, Mabana Heights, Cook, Arrowhead, Sandell roads, W. North Camano, S. East Camano Sunnyshore, and South Camano drives and Sweet Pea Lane. Some trees were in the power lines.
Reported were 145 lines down on East Camano and Monticello drives and 113 on West Dry Lake Road.
A power pole was down in front of a house blocking Michael Way.
Resident requested an escort home due to closure on Sandell Road.
PUD was advised that power lines were down across El Camano Street and in one lane of Dry Lake Road.
Feb. 1
Hundreds of Frontier customers were without service in the Camano Hill area.
Tree hazards were on Mountain View, Durr, Dallman and Lowell Point roads.
Neighbor reported that construction plastic from a large new house on Mountain Crest Court was blowing all over.
A woman had to take her dog to the vet after it was attacked by a “pit bull-looking” dog on Sunset Drive and 6th Street.
Feb. 3
A welfare check was requested for a man yelling for help for more than five minutes. His voice came from the woods across from Monticello Drive.
Feb. 4
Resident on Vicky Place complained that neighbor's blasting music was shaking the walls.
Feb. 5
A burglary was reported on Juniper Beach Road. A trustee advised that a loaded truck was in the driveway when no one should be there.
Roads and culverts were reported being flooded, including Sunrise Boulevard, Arrowhead, Utsalady, Good and Madrona Beach roads, Olympic Street, North and East Camano drives. The entrance to Cama Beach State Park was flooded.
Two callers reported gravel was dumped on Highway 532. A driver stated a truck lost a rock, which flew into their vehicle’s grill. Another car’s windshield was broken when following a truck throwing rocks.
