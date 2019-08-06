Island County Sheriff’s Office reported these recent calls:
July 22
A passerby reported seeing someone cutting fence outside the front entrance of a storage business on Sapphire Drive.
Three neighbors on Chipmunk Place reported their mail stolen.
Caller inquired about barking ordinances in reference to an ongoing noise issue on Parkside Drive.
Caller complained that neighbor on Vine Maple Lane was burning plastic.
A walker reported that a garbage can full of rotting meat was sitting in an unmaintained driveway in the woods on Carp Lake Road where there is no house.
Hit and run involving a black Chevy Silverado was reported on Sunset Drive.
July 23
What appears to be stolen property was reported behind a location on McElroy Drive.
A welfare check was requested when a young woman was walking down the middle of Olympic Street in a bathrobe.
Caller complained of a barking dog on South Camano Drive, an ongoing problem.
Caller requested a welfare check on a man sitting in a car, head tilted, possibly asleep, on the side of Elger Bay Road.
Resident on Cascade View Drive found their planter box moved and dirt dumped out, suspects the troublesome neighbor for which a no trespass order is in place.
Caller on Galena Drive reported a Facebook Messenger text leading to a video chat with someone who is now threatening their life.
A group of friends went to the beach. When they came back to the house on Cascade View Drive, one was missing. They had all been drinking.
July 24
Caller came home just after midnight reported that people were moving stuff out of the neighbors’ house on John Street, which was “weird because it’s the middle of the night and the neighbors never mentioned they were moving.”
A silver Honda Pilot was reported tailgating and passing on the double yellow line at excessive speeds on East Camano Drive.
Someone was reported to be living out of a vehicle and moldy-smelling trailer on Rowe Road.
A purple Galaxy cell phone was reported lost on West Camano Drive.
Gun shooting was reported on Durr Road.
Neighbor’s dog continues to defecate in yard on Grace Court.
Neighbor on Abbey Lane pulled up shirt made lewd sexual movements toward caller, who was sitting on a deck.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.